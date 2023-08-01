AP PHOTOS: The first supermoon in August rises around the world
The supermoon rises behind a minaret of a mosque in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. The moon appears slightly brighter and bigger than normal because it is closer than usual, just 357,530 kilometers (222,159 miles) away, thus the supermoon label. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
The supermoon rises behind a hill at Pera Chorio Nisou, outskirts of Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. The moon appears slightly brighter and bigger than normal because it is closer than usual, just 357,530 kilometers (222,159 miles) away, thus the supermoon label. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
The full moon rises behind the Galata tower in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. The cosmos is offering up a double feature in August: a pair of supermoons culminating in a rare blue moon. Catch the first show Tuesday evening as the full moon rises in the southeast, appearing slightly brighter and bigger than normal. That’s because it will be closer than usual, just 222,159 miles (357,530 kilometers) away, thus the supermoon label.(AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
A supermoon rises over the Colosseum and the Roman Forum, in Rome, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. The moon appears slightly brighter and bigger than normal as it’s closer than usual to the earth, just 222,159 miles (357,530 kilometers) away, thus the supermoon label. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
The supermoon rises above Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. The moon appears slightly brighter and bigger than normal because it is closer than usual, just 357,530 kilometers (222,159 miles) away, thus the supermoon label. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
The supermoon rises over the Al-Ahrar Bridge, in central Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. The moon appears slightly brighter and bigger than normal because it is closer than usual, just 357,530 kilometers (222,159 miles) away, thus the supermoon label. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
The supermoon rises in the sky as ferries and cargo ships cross the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. The cosmos is offering up a double feature in August: a pair of supermoons culminating in a rare blue moon. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
The supermoon rises behind an old army tank in the Judean Desert near the West Bank town of Jericho, Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
The full moon rises behind the ancient temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, about 70 kilometers (45 miles) south of Athens, Greece, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. The cosmos is offering up a double feature in August: a pair of supermoons culminating in a rare blue moon. Catch the first show Tuesday evening as the full moon rises in the southeast, appearing slightly brighter and bigger than normal. That’s because it will be closer than usual, just 222,159 miles (357,530 kilometers) away, thus the supermoon label. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
The first of two supermoons in August graced the skies on Tuesday.
A supermoon is broadly defined as a full moon that is closer to the Earth than normal. That makes it appear slightly brighter and bigger in the sky.
The next one is on the night of Aug. 30. Because it’s the second full moon in the same month, it will be what’s called a blue moon.