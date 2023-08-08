A red flag warning visitors swimming is prohibited is seen at the entrance to Rockaway beach, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in the Queens borough of New York. A woman was critically injured when a shark bit her on the leg while she was swimming at a New York City beach, officials said. Rockaway Beach was closed to swimming and surfing on Tuesday as a precaution. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Rare shark bite in NYC
FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada, left, and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of "P-Valley," June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photos by Amy Harris, left, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez to be sentenced today
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, people carry a wounded person from a damaged building after Russian missile strikes in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP Photo)
Russia-Ukraine war
Lottery forms are shown, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion, making it the third-largest ever ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Historic Mega Millions jackpot
In 50 years, hip-hop has transcended generations, defied norms and reshaped the cultural landscape.
50 years of hip-hop
Man fatally shot by police officer in small southeast Missouri town

 
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — A man died after he was shot by a police officer in a small town in southeast Missouri.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday in Poplar Bluff, a town of about 16,000 residents 150 miles (241 kilometers) southwest of St. Louis. The name of the man killed has not been released, KFVS-TV reported.

Police said an officer responding to a wellness check call found a man lying under a vehicle. The officer learned the man had an active warrant for assault.

As a second officer arrived, the man got into the vehicle and locked himself inside, eventually accelerating in reverse, nearly striking an officer, police said.

One of the officers shot the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.