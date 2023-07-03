Maine State Police investigate 2 suspicious deaths in costal community
BROOKLIN, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police are investigating the deaths of two people under suspicious circumstances in a home in Brooklin, officials said Monday.
The bodies, discovered Sunday afternoon, were taken to the state medical examiner to determine identities as well as causes of death, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.
There is no danger to the public, Moss said.
Other news
Maine’s largest city is asking Democratic Gov. Janet Mills to either relocate hundreds of unhoused asylum seekers to college dormitories or to activate the National Guard and to open an emergency shelter.
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has delivered a setback to Native American tribes in Maine seeking greater sovereignty.
In the United States, many people view bigger as better. But some residents of a tiny community in Maine are balking at measuring patriotism by the size of a flagpole.
The Maine House has voted again to allow later abortions in some circumstances, putting the proposal one final vote away from going to the governor for her signature.
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, Maine State Police and Maine Warden Service participated in the investigation. Investigators declined to release further details.