Maine State Police investigate 2 suspicious deaths in costal community

 
BROOKLIN, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police are investigating the deaths of two people under suspicious circumstances in a home in Brooklin, officials said Monday.

The bodies, discovered Sunday afternoon, were taken to the state medical examiner to determine identities as well as causes of death, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

There is no danger to the public, Moss said.

Other news
FILE - Asylum-seekers are given instructions upon arriving at the Portland Expo Center, April 10, 2023, in Portland, Maine. On Thursday, June 29, the largest city in Maine asked Democratic Gov. Janet Mills to either relocate hundreds of unhoused asylum seekers to college dormitories — or to activate the National Guard and to open an emergency shelter, since the city is closing a temporary gymnasium shelter in about six weeks. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Mayor says emergency options to house asylum seekers include help from Maine’s National Guard
Maine’s largest city is asking Democratic Gov. Janet Mills to either relocate hundreds of unhoused asylum seekers to college dormitories or to activate the National Guard and to open an emergency shelter.
FILE - Clarissa Sabattis, Chief of the Houlton Band of Maliseets, foreground, and other leaders of Maine's tribes are welcomed by lawmakers into the House Chamber, Wednesday, March 16, 2023, at the State House in Augusta, Maine. Maine Gov. Janet Mills delivered a setback to Native American tribes in Maine seeking greater sovereignty on Friday, June 30, 2023, vetoing a proposal aimed at ensuring most federal laws apply to them despite a state land claims settlement that dates back to the 1980s. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Maine governor vetoes proposal sought by tribes to ensure they benefit from federal laws
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has delivered a setback to Native American tribes in Maine seeking greater sovereignty.
An U.S. flag flies at Patriot Park where a collection of monuments stand in tribute to veterans in Columbia Falls, Maine, Saturday, May 27, 2023. The Worcester family hopes to build a $1 billion world's tallest flagpole theme park nearby. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
The world’s tallest flagpole. A tiny Maine town. An idea meant to unite people is dividing them
In the United States, many people view bigger as better. But some residents of a tiny community in Maine are balking at measuring patriotism by the size of a flagpole.
Demonstrators opposed to a bill to expand abortion access gather in the halls of the Maine State House on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Augusta, Maine. The Maine Senate voted to expand abortion access Tuesday following an emotional debate, advancing a proposal that would give the state one of the least restrictive abortion laws in the country. (AP Photo/David Sharp)
Maine lawmakers are a single vote from approval of bill to allow later abortions
The Maine House has voted again to allow later abortions in some circumstances, putting the proposal one final vote away from going to the governor for her signature.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, Maine State Police and Maine Warden Service participated in the investigation. Investigators declined to release further details.