Maine State Police investigate 2 suspicious deaths in costal community

BROOKLIN, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police are investigating the deaths of two people under suspicious circumstances in a home in Brooklin, officials said Monday.

The bodies, discovered Sunday afternoon, were taken to the state medical examiner to determine identities as well as causes of death, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

There is no danger to the public, Moss said.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, Maine State Police and Maine Warden Service participated in the investigation. Investigators declined to release further details.