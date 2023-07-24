A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Elon Musk reveals Twitter’s new ‘X’ logo
Lawmakers surround Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, at a session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Netanyahu’s health
FILE - A bear trap set by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seen on July 7, 2021, in Ovando, Mont. Authorities set similar traps on Saturday night, July 22, 2023, and Sunday night, July 23, to catch a grizzly with at least one cub that attacked and killed a woman near West Yellowstone, Mont. (Tom Bauer/Missoulian via AP, File)
Grizzly bear attack
Authorities continue to work at the home of suspect Rex Heuermann, bottom right, in Massapequa Park, N.Y., Monday, July 24, 2023. Heuermann has been charged with killing at least three women in the long-unsolved slayings known as the Gilgo Beach killings. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Gilgo Beach killings
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbie’ sets box office records
U.S. News

SUV driver, 83, crashes into assisted living facility, injures 2 residents

This photo provided by the Groveland, Mass., Fire Department shows the SUV that an 83-year-old man drove into a Massachusetts assisted living facility in Groveland on Monday, July 24, 2023, injuring two residents, authorities said. (Groveland Fire Department via AP)

This photo provided by the Groveland, Mass., Fire Department shows the SUV that an 83-year-old man drove into a Massachusetts assisted living facility in Groveland on Monday, July 24, 2023, injuring two residents, authorities said. (Groveland Fire Department via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

GROVELAND, Mass. (AP) — An 83-year-old man drove his SUV into a Massachusetts assisted living facility on Monday, injuring two residents, authorities said.

The driver and an 84-year-old woman who lived in the Nichols Village retirement community were hospitalized after the morning crash, Groveland fire Chief Robert Valentine said in a statement.

The driver had to be helped out of the vehicle by first responders.

Other news
Anthony Jones takes his daily lupus medication and supplements at his Seattle apartment on June 20, 2023. Diagnosed with the disease when he was 19, Jones sometimes has difficulty making it to work when his lupus flares up. Washington lawmakers had cases like his in mind when they passed a new long-term care tax that takes effect July 1, making Washington the first state in the nation to deduct money from workers' paychecks to finance long-term care benefits. (AP Photo/Ed Komenda)
Washington’s long-term care payroll tax starts July 1, as other states explore similar programs
Washington next month will become the first U.S. state to deduct taxes from workers’ paychecks to finance a new long-term care benefit for residents who can’t live independently due to illness, injury or aging-related conditions like dementia.

A second resident of the damaged unit was treated at the scene but did not require hospitalization, Valentine said.

Photos from the scene showed the front of the SUV partially inside the unit.

Groveland is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Boston.

The town’s building inspector also responded to the scene.

The architectural engineer who designed the building evaluated its stability and determined that it was stable enough for the vehicle to be removed. It was towed away about 1:20 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.