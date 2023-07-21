This photo released by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows the car driven by a man who opened fire on Fargo, N.D., police officers on Friday, July 14. One officer, Jake Wallin, was killed and two others were injured before a fourth officer shot and killed 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat. (North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation via AP)
U.S. News

Suburban Chicago boy, 14, dies days after being hit by SUV outside restaurant

 
HINSDALE, Ill. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy who was critically injured when an SUV crashed into a suburban Chicago restaurant, injuring four other people, has died days after the crash, authorities said Friday.

Sean Patrick Richards, of Hinsdale, died Thursday evening, said Natalia Derevyanny, a spokesperson for the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. She said an autopsy had not been scheduled as of Friday morning.

The teen was outside Fontano’s Subs in Hinsdale when he was struck Monday afternoon by an SUV that then collided with the front of the restaurant. Richards was airlifted to Comer Children’s Hospital at the University of Chicago, authorities said.

Three other people inside the restaurant were also struck by the SUV or debris and were hospitalized in serious condition, authorities said. A fourth person was treated for minor injuries at the scene in Hinsdale, a village about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of downtown Chicago.

Police said the SUV’s driver, who was not injured, was leaving a parking lot across the street when the accident occurred. Police are investigating what caused the crash, and no charges have been filed.

Richards’ parents said their son graduated in May from the eighth grade at St. Isaac Jogues Parish Catholic School and was set to begin high school this fall at Benet Academy, The Pioneer Press reported.

“We are devastated and will forever have a large hole in our hearts,” Kristine and Brian Richards said in a statement. “Sean was a gentle soul who was always both humble and kind.”