Armed New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the FIFA Women's World Cup in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. New Zealand police are responding to reports that a gunman has fired shots in a building in downtown Auckland. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Shooting in New Zealand
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Universal Pictures via AP)
‘Oppenheimer’ movie review
An unsold 2023 Model X sports-utility vehicle sits outside a Tesla dealership Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Littleton, Colo. Tesla earnings are reported on Wednesday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Tesla earnings report
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Stanford University president resigns
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
In-N-Out bans masks
U.S. News

5 people hurt when SUV crashes into suburban Chicago restaurant

 
Share

HINSDALE, Ill. (AP) — An SUV crashed into a restaurant in suburban Chicago on Monday, critically injuring a teenager and causing four other people to be hurt, authorities said.

A 14-year-old boy was outside the restaurant when he was struck by the SUV, which then collided with the wall of Fontano’s Subs in Hinsdale around 2:30 p.m., news outlets reported.

The teen was transported to Hinsdale Hospital and then later flown to Comer Children’s Hospital at the University of Chicago, authorities said.

Other news
Shane Van Gisbergen celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Grant Park 220 Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Shane van Gisbergen to get another NASCAR Cup Series start after Chicago triumph
Shane van Gisbergen will put his perfect NASCAR Cup Series mark on the line on the road course at Indianapolis.
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the economy to union members at the IBEW Local Union 26, Feb. 15, 2023, in Lanham, Md. As he runs for a second term, President Joe Biden has made progress wooing his party’s left wing. Many progressives have cheered steep federal spending increases on major social programs and green energy, and the president's new attempts to offer student debt relief after the Supreme Court struck down his original efforts to do so. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Top progressives are backing Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign. But some activists have reservations
President Joe Biden has made some progress wooing his party’s left wing since taking office. Many progressives have cheered steep federal spending increases on major social programs and green energy during Biden’s term.
FILE - Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald stands on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Oct. 23, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Northwestern has fired Fitzgerald Monday, July 10, 2023, amid a hazing scandal that called into question his leadership of the program and damaged the university's reputation after it mishandled its response to the allegations. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
1st lawsuit filed against Pat Fitzgerald and Northwestern leaders stemming from a hazing scandal
A former Northwestern football player filed the first lawsuit against Pat Fitzgerald and members of the school’s leadership, seeking damages stemming from a hazing scandal that cost the former football coach his job.
Rev. Jesse Jackson announces that he is stepping down as president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
The Rev. Jesse Jackson steps down as leader of civil rights group he founded in 1971
The Rev. Jesse Jackson says he’s stepping down as president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the Chicago-based civil rights group he founded more than 50 years ago.

Three other people inside the restaurant also were struck by the SUV or debris and were taken to a hospital in serious condition, authorities said. A fourth person was treated and released at the scene for minor injuries.

Police say the driver, who was not injured, was leaving a parking lot across the street when the accident occurred. Police are investigating what caused the crash. No charges were filed immediately.