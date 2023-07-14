Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Gilgo Beach killings update
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015. Presley died Jan. 12, 2023, from the effects of a small bowel obstruction, according to updated Los Angeles coroner's records Thursday, July 13. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death revealed
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, center, pose with SAG-AFTRA members during a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
What’s next in the Hollywood strikes?
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via videoconference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Friday, July 14, 2023. (Aleksey Babushkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Putin and Wagner mercenaries
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning against Italy's Jannik Sinner in their men's singles semifinal match on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Djokovic advances to his 8th Wimbledon final
World News

Swedish police authorize protest by man who plans to burn Torah, Bible outside Israeli Embassy

Supporters of Shiite Muslim leader Moqtada Sadr burn rainbow flags, during a demonstration in Sadr City, in response to the burning of Quran in Sweden, Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
1 of 2 | 

Supporters of Shiite Muslim leader Moqtada Sadr burn rainbow flags, during a demonstration in Sadr City, in response to the burning of Quran in Sweden, Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Supporters of the Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr raise copies of the Quran, Muslims' holy book, during a protest in Sadr City, in response to the burning of Quran in Sweden, Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
2 of 2 | 

Supporters of the Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr raise copies of the Quran, Muslims’ holy book, during a protest in Sadr City, in response to the burning of Quran in Sweden, Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By KARL RITTER and JAN M. OLSEN
 
Share

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Stockholm police on Friday said they have authorized a protest this weekend by a man who has stated that he wants to burn the Torah and the Bible outside the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm.

Israeli officials called on the Swedish government to stop the protest, which is scheduled to take place Saturday outside the diplomatic mission.

Sweden recently faced strong criticism from Muslim countries for allowing protesters to burn the Quran at small anti-Islam demonstrations.

Other news
Demonstrators chant slogans during a protest of the burning of a Quran in Sweden, in front of the Swedish Embassy in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 30, 2023. A Quran burning and a string of requests to approve the destruction of more holy books have left Sweden torn between its commitment to free speech and its respect for religious minorities. The clash of fundamental principles has complicated Sweden's desire to join NATO. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Quran burnings have Sweden torn between free speech and respecting minorities
A Quran burning and requests to approve protest involving the destruction of more holy books have left Sweden torn between its commitment to free speech and respect for religious minorities.
Aerial picture of rollercoaster Jetline at amusement park Gröna Lund in Stockholm, Sweden, Monday June 26, 2023. Swedish government investigators on Monday launched a probe into a roller coaster accident that killed one person and injured nine at the country’s oldest amusement park. The Gröna Lund park has been closed, and will remain closed for at least one week after the accident Sunday June 25, 2023, when a roller coaster train partially derailed, sending some passengers plunging to the ground. (Marko Saavala/TT News Agency via AP)
Swedish government investigators launch probe of deadly roller coaster accident
Swedish government investigators are probing a roller coaster accident that killed one person and injured nine at the country’s oldest amusement park.
FILE - Stockholm-Are delegation members celebrate during the presentation final presentation of the Stockholm-Are candidate cities the first day of the 134th Session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), at the SwissTech Convention Centre, in Lausanne, on June 24, 2019. Sweden is moving closer to a ninth bid to host the Winter Olympics for the first time in what's shaping up to be a race for the 2030 Games with only one obvious candidate. Swedish sports officials say there's a desire for the Nordic country to stage the Olympics following a four-month feasibility study. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP, File)
Sweden moves closer to launching a bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics
Sweden is moving closer to a bid to host the Winter Olympics for the first time in what is shaping up to be a race for the 2030 Games with only one obvious candidate.
Sweden's King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia visit Strangnas, Sweden, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, on Sweden's National Day. Swedish royals are marking the 500th anniversary of Gustav Vasa becoming Sweden’s king, marking the foundation of the Scandinavian country as an independent nation. (Pontus Lundahl/TT News Agency via AP)
Swedish royal family marks Sweden’s 500 years as independent country
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s royal family has taken part in ceremonies Tuesday marking 500 years since the Scandinavian country emerged as an independent nation.

The man who filed the request for Saturday’s protest, said he wanted to burn the Torah and the Bible outside the Israeli Embassy in response to a Quran-burning outside a Stockholm mosque last month by an Iraqi immigrant.

Stockholm police approved the protest in a decision obtained by The Associated Press, saying three people would participate in the demonstration outside the Israeli Embassy at 1 p.m. (1100 GMT) on Saturday.

The right to hold public demonstrations is strong in Sweden and protected by the constitution. Blasphemy laws were abandoned in the 1970s. Police give permissions based on whether they believe a public gathering can be held without major disruptions or risks to public safety.

Stockholm police stressed that distinction in an email to the AP, saying they “do not give permission for different actions. We give permission to hold a public meeting! That’s an important difference.”

Israeli officials called on Sweden to stop the event.

“As the President of the State of Israel, I condemned the burning of the Quran, sacred to Muslims world over, and I am now heartbroken that the same fate awaits a Jewish Bible, the eternal book of the Jewish people,” Isaac Herzog said in a statement.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said that he was urging Swedish officials to “prevent this despicable event and not to allow the burning of a Torah scroll.”

Israel’s Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef even implored Sweden’s figurehead king to intervene, condemning the planned event as well as the recent burning of the Quran in front of a mosque in Sweden.

“By preventing this event from occurring, you would send a powerful message to the world that Sweden stands firmly against religious intolerance and that such acts have no place in a civilized society,” he wrote.

The Council of Swedish Jewish Communities deplored the police decision to allow the protest, saying, “our tragic European history links the burning of Jewish books with pogroms, expulsions, inquisitions and the Holocaust.”

Last month, an Iraqi Christian immigrant burned a Quran outside a Stockholm mosque during the major Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, triggering widespread condemnation in the Islamic world. A similar protest by a far-right activist was held outside Turkey’s Embassy earlier this year, complicating Sweden’s efforts to convince Turkey to let it join NATO.

On Wednesday, the U.N.’s top human rights body overwhelmingly approved a measure calling on countries to do more to prevent religious hatred in the wake of the Quran-burnings. It was approved despite objections of Western countries who fear tougher steps by governments could trample freedom of expression.

___

Olsen reported from Copenhagen, Denmark. Associated Press reporters Julia Frankel and Sam McNeil in Jerusalem contributed to this report.