(AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
Ransomware school hacks
President Joe Biden waves as he walks to board Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Monday, June 19, 2023, as he heads to California. Biden is ramping up his reelection effort this week with four fundraisers in the San Francisco area, as his campaign builds up its coffers and lays strategic foundations for 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Biden social media ruling
CORRECTS DATE - This image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Southern Ukraine on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Ukraine and Russia are accusing each other of planning to attack one of the world's largest nuclear power plants. But neither side provided evidence to support their claims of an imminent threat to the facility in southeastern Ukraine that is occupied by Russian troops. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
Russia-Ukraine nuclear plants
Palestinians walk on a damaged road in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, after the Israeli army withdrew its forces from the militant stronghold. The withdrawal of troops from the camp ended an intense two-day operation that killed at least 13 Palestinians, drove thousands of people from their homes and left a wide swath of damage in its wake. One Israeli soldier was also killed. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
West Bank conflict
A Just Stop Oil protester runs onto Court 18 and releases confetti and a jigsaw puzzle on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon Day 3
World News

Greta Thunberg charged with disobeying law enforcement during climate protest in Sweden

FILE - Police officers talk to the Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg as they move activists from the organization 'Ta Tillbaka Framtiden' (Take back the future) who are blocking the entrance to the Oljehamnen neighbourhood in Malmo, Sweden, Monday, June 19, 2023. Local newspaper Sydsvenskan reported Wednesday, July 5, 2023, that Swedish prosecutors have charged Thunberg with disobedience to law enforcement in connection with a protest in Malmö last month. (Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP, File)

FILE - Police officers talk to the Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg as they move activists from the organization ‘Ta Tillbaka Framtiden’ (Take back the future) who are blocking the entrance to the Oljehamnen neighbourhood in Malmo, Sweden, Monday, June 19, 2023. Local newspaper Sydsvenskan reported Wednesday, July 5, 2023, that Swedish prosecutors have charged Thunberg with disobedience to law enforcement in connection with a protest in Malmö last month. (Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish prosecutors have charged climate activist Greta Thunberg with disobedience to law enforcement in connection with a protest in Malmö last month.

Local newspaper Sydsvenskan reported Wednesday that Thunberg was detained with other activists after they stopped traffic in the oil terminal of the port in Malmö on June 19.

A short statement by Swedish prosecutors on Wednesday said a “young woman” was charged with disobedience because she “refused to comply with police orders to leave the scene” during the protest. The statement didn’t identify the woman, but Swedish Prosecution Authority spokeswoman Annika Collin confirmed that it was Thunberg.

Other news
FILE - Climate activist Greta Thunberg arrives at the weekly Fridays for Future demonstration at the Mynttorget square next to the Swedish Parliament Riksdagen, in Stockholm, Sweden, on Nov. 11, 2022. Thunberg said Friday June 9, 2023 she will no longer be able to skip classes as a way to draw attention to climate change because she is graduating from high school. (Pontus Lundahl/TT News Agency via AP, File)
Climate activist Greta Thunberg won’t be school striking after graduation but vows to still protest
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg says she will no longer be able to skip classes as a way to draw attention to climate change because she is graduating from high school.

Sydsvenskan said the 20-year-old Swedish activist will be called to trial at the end of July. Prosecutor Charlotte Ottosen told the paper that the crime of disobedience is typically punishable with fines.

Thunberg’s media team didn’t immediately answer a request for comment.

Thunberg inspired a global youth movement demanding stronger efforts to fight climate change after staging weekly protests outside the Swedish Parliament starting in 2018.