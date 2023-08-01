Sweden plans to step up border controls as security situation worsens during Quran burning crisis

FILE - A Bed Bath & Beyond sign is displayed, May 9, 2012, in Mountain View, Calif. Overstock.com is dumping its name online and becoming Bed Bath & Beyond. Overstock has officially relaunched Bed & Bath & Beyond site online Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in the U.S., after acquiring the bankrupt retail chain’s intellectual property assets for $21.5 million. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
Bed Bath & Beyond relaunches online
FILE - Attorney Ben Crump, second from left, walks with Ron Lacks, left, Alfred Lacks Carter, third from left, both grandsons of Henrietta Lacks, and other descendants of Lacks, outside the federal courthouse in Baltimore, Oct. 4, 2021. The family of Henrietta Lacks is settling a lawsuit against a biotechnology company it accuses of improperly profiting from her cells. Their federal lawsuit in Baltimore claimed Thermo Fisher Scientific has made billions from tissue taken without the Black woman’s consent from her cervical cancer tumor. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark, file)
Family of Henrietta Lacks settles lawsuit
FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2019, file photo, Trader Joe's logo hangs on a mural at it's market in Cambridge, Mass. Trader Joe's is recalling a broccoli cheddar soup that may contain insects and cooked falafel over possible rocks, about one week after the grocery chain recalled two cookie products over similar concerns. The soup recall impacts Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup with “Use By” dates ranging from July 18 to September 15 of this year, according to a Thursday, July 27, 2023 announcement from the company. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Trader Joe’s recalls
FILE - Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. Tiger Woods has joined the PGA Tour policy board for the first time in his 27 years. He has given Commissioner Jay Monahan key support and the players a greater voice as the tour tries to complete its business partnership with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. Woods is joining as a sixth player director on the board. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, file)
Tiger Woods joins PGA Tour board
FILE - Angus Cloud, a cast member in the HBO drama series "Euphoria," poses at the premiere of the series at the ArcLight Hollywood, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud dead at 25
World News

Sweden plans to step up border controls as security situation worsens during Quran burning crisis

Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson speaks during a press conference in Stockholm, Sweden, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 on the security policy to protect Swedish citizens. (Caisa Rasmussen/TT News Agency via AP)

Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson speaks during a press conference in Stockholm, Sweden, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 on the security policy to protect Swedish citizens. (Caisa Rasmussen/TT News Agency via AP)

 
Share

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden plans to step up border controls and identity checks at crossing points as its security situation deteriorates during a Quran burning crisis that has shaken both Sweden and neighboring Denmark in recent weeks.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said the measure is expected to be approved by his government on Thursday.

It is meant to prevent “people with very weak connections to Sweden” to come to the country “to commit crimes or to act in conflict with Swedish security interests,” he said at a news conference in Stockholm on Tuesday.

A recent string of public Quran desecrations in Sweden and Denmark conducted by a handful of anti-Islam activists have sparked angry demonstrations in Muslim countries. Among other incidents, protesters attacked the Swedish Embassy in Iraq and set it on fire in July.

Other news
United States' Alex Morgan, right, reacts after a missed shot at goal with Portugal's Diana Gomes during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Relieved Americans escape and move on at the Women’s World Cup
Protesters gather in Baghdad's Tahrir Square, carrying Iraqi flags and images of influential Iraqi Shiite cleric and political leader Muqtada al-Sadr, Saturday, July 22, 2023, following reports of the burning of a Quran carried out by a ultranationalist group in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen. Protesters attempted to cross the Jumhuriya bridge leading to the Green Zone, where the Danish embassy is, but were pushed back by security forces. (AP Photo/Ali Jabar)
Denmark seeks to legally prevent burnings of Quran or other religious scriptures
Sweden's Amanda Ilestedt, left, and Italy's Sofia Cantore go for a header during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between the Sweden and Italy in Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
Sweden’s corner kicks causing trouble for opponents at Women’s World Cup

Last week, Sweden’s domestic security service warned that the security situation has worsened after the recent Quran burnings in the country and protests in the Muslim world, both of which negatively impacted the Nordic nation’s image.

“I think it’s a serious situation where national Swedish interests are being threatened,” Kristersson said, adding that he remains in close contact with Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen on the matter “to stand up for the values of Denmark and Sweden.”

“Everything that is legal is not appropriate. It can be lawful but still awful,” Kristersson said in reference to legislation in Sweden, which does not have a law specifically prohibiting the burning or desecration of the Quran or other religious texts.

The Swedish Security Service said in its assessment that the burning and desecration of religious books in Sweden, and ongoing disinformation campaigns on social media and elsewhere, have negatively affected Sweden’s profile.

The agency said the country’s current reputation could fuel threats against Sweden “from individuals within the violent Islamist milieu.”

Hence, it is “extremely important” to stop people perceived as potential threats from entering Sweden, Kristersson said.

A previously decided amendment to legislation gives Swedish police increased powers to carry out identity checks and vehicle and body searches at border points, said Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer, who appeared with Kristersson at the news conference.

On Monday, the Organization for Islamic Cooperation arranged an emergency online meeting of its foreign ministers to discuss recent incidents in which the Islamic holy book was burned or otherwise defaced at protests in Sweden and Denmark.

The Saudi Arabia-based Islamic group urged its 57 member states to downgrade ties with countries that allow Quran burnings, including the recalling of ambassadors.