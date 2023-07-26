FILE - Nigel Farage speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, March 3, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. The chief executive of U.K. bank NatWest Group apologised Thursday July 20, 2023, to populist politician Nigel Farage after he complained that his bank account was shut down because the banking group didn't agree with his political views. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
World News

Security risks in Sweden rise due to Quran desecrations and protests, security agency says

Supporters of a religious group 'Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F' party chant slogans during a rally to denounce the burning of Islam's holy book 'Quran,' in Sweden in Quetta, Pakistan, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)
Supporters of a religious group 'Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F' party chant slogans during a rally to denounce the burning of Islam's holy book 'Quran,' in Sweden in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)
Supporters of a religious group 'Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F' party chant slogans during a rally to denounce the burning of Islam's holy book 'Quran,' in Sweden in Quetta, Pakistan, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)
Supporters of a religious group 'Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F' party chant slogans during a rally to denounce the burning of Islam's holy book 'Quran,' in Sweden in Quetta, Pakistan, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)
Iraqis raise copies of the Quran, Muslims' holy book, during a protest in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, July 22, 2023. Hundreds of protesters have attempted to storm Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses foreign embassies and the seat of Iraq’s government, following reports of the burning of a Quran by a ultranationalist group in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
Iraqis raise copies of the Quran, Muslims' holy book, during a protest in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, July 22, 2023. Hundreds of protesters have attempted to storm Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses foreign embassies and the seat of Iraq’s government, following reports of the burning of a Quran by a ultranationalist group in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
Iraqis raise copies of the Quran, Muslims' holy book, during a protest in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, July 22, 2023. Hundreds of protesters have attempted to storm Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses foreign embassies and the seat of Iraq’s government, following reports of the burning of a Quran by a ultranationalist group in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
Iraqis raise copies of the Quran, Muslims' holy book, during a protest in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, July 22, 2023. Hundreds of protesters have attempted to storm Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses foreign embassies and the seat of Iraq’s government, following reports of the burning of a Quran by a ultranationalist group in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s security situation has deteriorated after recent Quran burnings in the country and protests in the Muslim world, both of which have negatively impacted the Nordic nation’s image, its domestic security service said Wednesday.

The agency, known by its acronym SAPO, said the burning and desecration of religious books in Sweden, and ongoing disinformation campaigns on social media and elsewhere, have negatively affected Sweden’s profile.

The image of Sweden has changed “from a tolerant country to a country hostile to Islam and Muslims, where attacks on Muslims are sanctioned by the state and where Muslim children can be kidnapped by social services,” SAPO said in a statement.

This risks fueling threats against Sweden “from individuals within the violent Islamist milieu,” the agency said, adding the current risk of terrorism in Sweden remains at an elevated level, at three on a five-point scale.

“It’s a serious situation that we’re in,” Susanna Trehörning, SAPO’s deputy head of counter-terrorism, told Swedish public broadcaster SVT. “It’s a heightened threat and an attack can occur within the framework of a heightened threat.”

A recent string of public desecrations of the Quran by a handful of anti-Islam activists in Sweden and most recently in neighboring Denmark has sparked angry reactions in Muslim countries.

There is no law in Sweden specifically prohibiting the burning or desecration of the Quran or other religious texts. Like many Western countries, Sweden doesn’t have any blasphemy laws.

The right to hold public demonstrations is strong in Sweden and protected by the constitution. Blasphemy laws were abandoned in the 1970s. Police generally give permission based on whether they believe a public gathering can be held without major disruptions or risks to public safety.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, in a statement on Wednesday, condemned the religious book desecrations in Sweden and Denmark, saying the acts “by individual provocateurs only benefit those who want to divide us and our societies.”

“Respect for diversity is a core value of the European Union. This includes respect for other religious communities,” EU’s top diplomat said. “The desecration of the Quran, or of any other book considered holy, is offensive, disrespectful and a clear provocation. Expressions of racism, xenophobia and related intolerance have no place in the European Union.”