Sweden’s highest court rejects extradition requests for two men wanted by Turkey

Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading East out over Lake Michigan as the National Weather Service continued to issue multiple tornado warnings in the greater metropolitan area Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Tornado near Chicago’s O’Hare airport
FILE - Visitors pass one of the sculptures from the series "Venus of the Rags" from Michelangelo Pistoletto in the Art and Exhibition Hall of the Federal Republic of Germany in Bonn, western Germany, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2005. Vandals destroyed one of the series, a seminal artwork by one of Italy's most famous living artists, early Wednesday, July 12, 2023, outside Naples’ City Hall. (AP Photo/Hermann J. Knippertz, File)
Vandals in Naples destroy seminal artwork
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the sky in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash. An intense solar storm has the aurora borealis gracing the skies farther south than usual. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Northern lights forecast
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds Monday night, Feb. 6, 2023, to win an estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot. Lottery officials did not immediately make an announcement of a winner, but the Powerball website says there was a jackpot winner in the state. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot grows to $750 million
World News

Sweden’s highest court rejects extradition requests for two men wanted by Turkey

 
Share

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s highest court rejected extradition requests Thursday for two men wanted by Turkey, saying the Scandinavian country does not criminalize the act they are accused of committing.

The men, who are refugees in Sweden but otherwise were not identified, cannot be sent to Turkey because “the requirement of dual criminality is not met,” the Swedish Supreme Court said in a statement.

Turkey wants the men because it says they have joined the movement of United States-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen “by downloading and using a mobile application, which is used by the movement’s members.”

Other news
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses a media conference during a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. NATO leaders gathered Wednesday to launch a highly symbolic new forum for ties with Ukraine, after committing to provide the country with more military assistance for fighting Russia but only vague assurances of future membership. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Turkey’s Erdogan says lawmakers will take up ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership in October
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says that Sweden’s NATO membership bid would not be ratified by Turkey’s parliament before October, but that he hopes for a swift ratification once lawmakers return from a two-month break.
Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, second right, during a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Yves Herman, Pool Photo via AP)
NATO summit results in brief: Mixed news for Ukraine, hope for Sweden and a response to Russia
NATO leaders have wrapped up a two-day summit with pledges of long-term support for Ukraine but no offer of membership yet.
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan listens to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint news conference following their meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, early Saturday, July 8, 2023. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's abrupt approval of Sweden's NATO bid came after a year of objections to Stockholm to joining the defense alliance. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Turkey’s pledge of support for Sweden’s NATO entry is tied to goals on security and EU membership
Turkey made a surprise pledge to drop its opposition to Sweden joining NATO, paving the way for the Nordic country to become a member of the Western military alliance.
This photo provided by Peter M. Fischer, Senior Professor Cypriot and Near Eastern Archaeology University of Gothenburg, Dept. of Historical Studies, shows students during the excavations at Hala Sultan Tekke at the Salt Lake area in southern coastal city of Larnaca, Cyprus, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. New discoveries including gold ornaments and fine pottery at an ancient port city in Cyprus dating back more than 3,000 years indicate that the settlement was one of the Mediterranean’s most important trading posts in the late Bronze Age, an archeologist said Tuesday July 11, 2023. (Peter M. Fischer via AP)
Jewelry, ornate pottery show 3,000-year-old Cypriot city was a key trading hub, scientist says
An archaeologist says new discoveries including gold ornaments and fine pottery at an ancient port city in Cyprus dating back more than 3,000 years indicate that the settlement was one of the Mediterranean’s most important trading posts in the late Bronze Age.

Turkey blames Gulen for the failed 2016 coup and lists his network as a terror organization.

“Downloading and using a mobile application cannot in itself be considered to constitute such participation as is required for criminality under the Terrorist Crimes Act,” the court said.

In May, Sweden tightened its anti-terrorism laws, a move expected to help persuade Turkey to approve the Nordic nation’s request to join NATO. Individuals convicted of participating in an extremist organization in a way that is intended to promote, strengthen or support the group face a prison term of up to four years. However, the penalty can be increased to eight years when a crime is deemed serious.

The court added that the men risk being exposed to persecution if they were to be extradited. They have refugee status in Sweden, the court said.

On Monday, NATO-member Turkey withdrew its objections to Sweden joining the military alliance after a year of blocking the Scandinavian country’s bid. The decision by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was a significant move toward Sweden’s membership.

Sweden and neighboring Finland had dropped longstanding policies of military nonalignment and applied to join the Western military alliance in May 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Any decision on NATO enlargement requires the unanimous approval of alliance members.