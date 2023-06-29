Swiatek eases past Blinkova to reach her first grass semifinal ahead of Wimbledon

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
Sports

Swiatek eases past Blinkova to reach her first grass semifinal ahead of Wimbledon

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after beating Russia's Anna Blinkova in the quarterfinal at the WTA tennis tournament in Bad Homburg, Germany, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
1 of 6 | 

Poland’s Iga Swiatek celebrates after beating Russia’s Anna Blinkova in the quarterfinal at the WTA tennis tournament in Bad Homburg, Germany, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Poland's Iga Swiatek hits a forehand against Russia's Anna Blinkova in the quarterfinal at the WTA tennis tournament in Bad Homburg, Germany, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
2 of 6 | 

Poland’s Iga Swiatek hits a forehand against Russia’s Anna Blinkova in the quarterfinal at the WTA tennis tournament in Bad Homburg, Germany, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Poland's Iga Swiatek serves against Russia's Anna Blinkova in the quarterfinal at the WTA tennis tournament in Bad Homburg, Germany, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
3 of 6 | 

Poland’s Iga Swiatek serves against Russia’s Anna Blinkova in the quarterfinal at the WTA tennis tournament in Bad Homburg, Germany, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Poland's Iga Swiatek serves against Russia's Anna Blinkova in the quarterfinal at the WTA tennis tournament in Bad Homburg, Germany, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
4 of 6 | 

Poland’s Iga Swiatek serves against Russia’s Anna Blinkova in the quarterfinal at the WTA tennis tournament in Bad Homburg, Germany, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Poland's Iga Swiatek, left, shakes hands with Russia's Anna Blinkova after the quarterfinal at the WTA tennis tournament in Bad Homburg, Germany, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
5 of 6 | 

Poland’s Iga Swiatek, left, shakes hands with Russia’s Anna Blinkova after the quarterfinal at the WTA tennis tournament in Bad Homburg, Germany, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Poland's Iga Swiatek serves against Russia's Anna Blinkova in the quarterfinal at the WTA tennis tournament in Bad Homburg, Germany, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
6 of 6 | 

Poland’s Iga Swiatek serves against Russia’s Anna Blinkova in the quarterfinal at the WTA tennis tournament in Bad Homburg, Germany, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

BAD HOMBURG, Germany (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek seems to be finding her groove on grass ahead of Wimbledon.

Three times a French Open winner on clay and once a U.S. Open winner on the New York hard courts, Swiatek played her first tour-level, grass-court quarterfinal on Thursday against Anna Blinkova at the Bad Homburg Open.

The Polish player looked like she belonged there in a straightforward 6-3, 6-2 win that showcased her abilities on the return as Swiatek broke Blinkova’s serve to love three times. It was Swiatek’s 10th consecutive win, following on from her successful title defense at the French Open.

Other news
FILE - Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, celebrates after defeating Alex de Minaur, of Australia, 6/4, 6/4 in their mens singles final match at the Queens Club tennis tournament in London, Sunday, June 25, 2023. Alcaraz is expected to compete at Wimbledon next week. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)
Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz gets top seed; Djokovic seeks 8th title at All England Club
The Associated Press takes a look at some of the top men at Wimbledon in 2023. Play in the year’s third Grand Slam tournament begins on the grass courts of the All England Club on Monday.
FILE - Poland's Iga Swiatek hits a backhand to Tatjana Maria, of Germany, during their first round WTA tour tennis match in Bad Homburg, Germany, Monday, June 26, 2023. Swiatek is expected to compete at Wimbledon next week. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, Fiule)
Wimbledon 2023: Swiatek is top seed, 2022 champ Rybakina is 3rd, Gauff is 7th and Venus returns
The Associated Press takes a look at some of the top women at Wimbledon in 2023. Play in the year’s third Grand Slam tournament begins on the grass courts of the All England Club on Monday.
Italy's Jannik Sinner, bottom, and Serbia's Novak Djokovic practice at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, England ahead of the championships which start on Monday, Thursday June 29, 2023. (Steve Paston/PA via AP)
Security increased for Wimbledon after series of protests at sports events in Britain
The All England Club has increased its security plans for Wimbledon in coordination with London police and other agencies ahead of the beginning of play next week.
FILE - Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki makes a backhand return to Russia's Maria Sharapova during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. Wozniacki, a former No. 1-ranked tennis player and the 2018 Australian Open champion, announced Thursday, June 29, 2023, that she is returning to competition three years after she retired. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Caroline Wozniacki is returning to tennis 3 years after retiring. She will get a US Open wild card
Caroline Wozniacki says that she is returning to competition three years after she retired from professional tennis to start a family.

“I wouldn’t even call myself close to being an expert on grass but I’m making progress,” she said.

Standing between Swiatek and a first grass final is Lucia Bronzetti after the Italian won her quarterfinal match, 6-4, 6-3, against Varvara Gracheva, the Russia-born player who was playing her first tournament since switching allegiance to France.

The Bad Homburg Open is a warm-up for Wimbledon, where Swiatek’s best result in three appearances was a fourth-round appearance in 2021. She was the junior Wimbledon champion in 2018.

“Hopefully I’m going to be able to play like that for the next three weeks,” Swiatek said. Wimbledon main-draw play starts Monday.

American player Emma Navarro faces either Liudmila Samsonova or Katerina Siniakova in the second semifinal match.

Navarro was losing 7-6 (2), 1-1 to Rebeka Masarova when Masarova retired after jarring her left knee while stretching for the ball. Their match had earlier been interrupted for a rain delay after just four points had been played in the first game.

“It’s not a fun way to win a match and I feel very bad for (Masarova) and I wish her a speedy recovery,” Navarro said.

Samsonova’s match with Siniakova was suspended until Friday as the light faded before a deciding set could be played. Siniakova took the first set 7-5 and Samsonova the second 6-4.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports