Sports

With a tweener on grass, Swiatek eases into Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals

Poland's Iga Swiatek hits a forehand to Switzerland's Jil Teichmann during their match at the WTA tennis tournament in Bad Homburg, Germany, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Poland’s Iga Swiatek hits a forehand to Switzerland’s Jil Teichmann during their match at the WTA tennis tournament in Bad Homburg, Germany, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Poland's Iga Swiatek runs for the ball during her match against Switzerland's Jil Teichmann at the WTA tennis tournament in Bad Homburg, Germany, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Poland’s Iga Swiatek runs for the ball during her match against Switzerland’s Jil Teichmann at the WTA tennis tournament in Bad Homburg, Germany, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Switzerland's Jil Teichmann hits a backhand to Poland's Iga Swiatek during their match at the tennis WTA tournament in Bad Homburg, Germany, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Switzerland’s Jil Teichmann hits a backhand to Poland’s Iga Swiatek during their match at the tennis WTA tournament in Bad Homburg, Germany, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Poland's Iga Swiatek hits a backhand to Switzerland's Jil Teichmann during their match at the WTA tennis tournament in Bad Homburg, Germany, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Poland’s Iga Swiatek hits a backhand to Switzerland’s Jil Teichmann during their match at the WTA tennis tournament in Bad Homburg, Germany, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a volley Switzerland's Jil Teichmann during their match at the ATP tennis tournament in Bad Homburg, Germany, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Poland’s Iga Swiatek plays a volley Switzerland’s Jil Teichmann during their match at the ATP tennis tournament in Bad Homburg, Germany, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Switzerland's Jil Teichmann serves to Poland's Iga Swiatek during their match at the ATP tennis tournament in Bad Homburg, Germany, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Switzerland’s Jil Teichmann serves to Poland’s Iga Swiatek during their match at the ATP tennis tournament in Bad Homburg, Germany, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

BAD HOMBURG, Germany (AP) — Iga Swiatek eased into the quarterfinals of the Bad Homburg Open with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Jil Teichmann on Wednesday in the Wimbledon warmup.

The French Open champion pulled off a tweener to convert her first break point for a 3-2 lead in the first set at the grass-court tournament, then wrapped up the result in 1 hour, 19 minutes.

Swiatek had saved three break points in her opening service game and did not face another until her final service game of the match. She saved all the five break points she faced, while taking four of her five opportunities against the 129th-ranked Swiss player.

“It’s getting easier every year to convert my clay-court style to more grass-court style,” said Swiatek, who is coached by Polish compatriot Tomasz Wiktorowski. “I think it will come with experience. I have a coach who knows how to coach players who are good on grass court like Aga Radwańska, so I’m pretty positive about my future on grass.”

Swiatek will next play Russian Anna Blinkova, who beat 20-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez 7-5, 6-2 in the last second-round match.

Earlier, Katerina Siniakova beat Evgeniya Rodina 6-2, 6-4 to make her first quarterfinal appearance since returning from a wrist injury that kept her out for two months after the Miami Open on March 21.

Siniakova next plays second-seeded Liudmila Samsonova.

Lucia Bronzetti rallied to upset fourth-seeded Egyptian Mayar Sherif 1-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3 and move into her first quarterfinal on grass. The 65th-ranked Italian player next faces Varvara Gracheva of France.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports