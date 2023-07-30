Investigators examine a damaged skyscraper in the "Moscow City" business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo)
Sports

Top-ranked Swiatek routs Siegemund 6-0, 6-1 at home in Warsaw final

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates her victory with young fans after winning the final match at the WTA250 Poland Open tennis tournament In Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, July 30, 2023.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
 


Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates her victory after winning the final match at the WTA250 Poland Open tennis tournament In Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, July 30, 2023.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
 


Laura Siegemund of Germany returns a shot to Poland's Iga Swiatek during final match at the WTA250 Poland Open tennis tournament In Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, July 30, 2023.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
 



 


Poland's Iga Swiatek and Laura Siegemund of Germany celebrate after the final match at the WTA250 Poland Open tennis tournament In Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, July 30, 2023.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
 


Poland's Iga Swiatek returns a shot to Laura Siegemund of Germany during final match at the WTA250 Poland Open tennis tournament In Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, July 30, 2023.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
 



 


 
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek won her fourth title of the year and her first at home by routing Laura Siegemund 6-0, 6-1 in the final of the Poland Open on Sunday.

The French Open champion didn’t lose a set over the course of the tournament. Swiatek has also won at Doha and Stuttgart this year.

“I want to thank my team and my family. It’s not easy to play in Warsaw, but I’m so happy that we could manage and do everything we could today, after a pretty tiring day yesterday,” the Polish player said.

“I wanted to put it all in and go for it. I’m pretty happy that I did.”

Swiatek only advanced to the final earlier Sunday after finishing off her semifinal match against Belgium’s Yanina Wickmayer, 6-1, 7-6 (6). That match had been suspended on Saturday night due to darkness at 6-1, 5-5.

Swiatek had a much easier time in the 68-minute final, breaking her German opponent five times and never facing a break point

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports