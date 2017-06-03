FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Catoosa Great White Sharks prepping for first summer swim meet

By Robert Magobet
 
Some of the area’s most talented swimmers will put their backstroke and breaststroke on display as the Catoosa Great White Sharks are gearing up for the summer season.

The first meet kicks off 5:15 p.m. Monday at the Arlene Crye Pool, while the second meet is 4:45 p.m. Thursday at the CYF Pool.

First-year coach Phil Donihe said the start of the summer season couldn’t come soon enough, especially in a situation in which the Ringgold Marlins and the Fort-Oglethorpe Tiger Sharks joined forces for the first-time ever.

“I’m fired up,” Donihe said. “It’s really neat to have the opportunity for all of us to start and create something from the ground up—a new culture, a new environment and a whole new team. The traditions that both of these teams held on to are really impressive. To me that’s what makes a team. Combining these two groups of teams has proven so far to be really incredible.”

Alongside Coach Jackson Barker, Donihe has been on a mission to instruct several strategies. One of his lessons, Donihe said, is to work with swimmers on body position. It is pertinent for swimmers to know that maintaining a long body line is priority, as longer lines travel more efficiently.

Other aspects of swimming Donihe said he is harping on is developing a strong kick and racing in and out of the walls.

While swimming techniques are the bones, life lessons are the heartbeat. Donihe said he will emphasize to swimmers they will get out what they put in. In other words, results will only be as good as the effort put in on each and every individual task.

“The attitude that they put in life is going to determine what they get out of it,” he said.

Donihe said he hopes all of the swimmers will continue to develop this mindset, including the standout swimmers, who are Reese Gallagher, Pierce Lively, Alex Van Alstine and Isabella Sweat.

Still, even with the abundance of talent who will grace the pool, getting everybody on the same page is a fundamental philosophy everybody must buy in to.

“We want everybody to get acclimated to the culture and to build a culture,” Donihe said. “Starting off as a new team I feel like we should start off with the right type of culture—fun, good sportsmanship and helping to develop respectful athletes.”

Keeping in mind that the integrity of the sport is most important, Donihe said another goal for the swim team would be to win the White Division, the lowest classification in the Chattanooga Area Swim League.

The winner of the White Division then moves up to the next division—the Red Division—before the victor of the Red Division proceeds onward to the Blue Division. Donihe said these are two reachable goals within the next two years.

Adding on to the list of goals—including winning the White Division Championship—is coming up triumphant in the Georgia Recreation Park Association State Swimming Championships. Both championships happened to be on the same weekend, July 14-15.

“We are in an interesting position, and I enjoy the challenge where we are sitting,” Donihe said. “We are going to have a good chunk of our fastest swimmers down in Tipton, Georgia swimming for a state championship while the rest of our team here will try to battle for a city meet.”

Helping to build this potential championship foundation are not only the coaches and board members, but Donihe said the Director of Public Works Jeff Long and the city council were very much behind the idea of merging the two teams, the first task needed to get done in an effort to engineer a championship recreation swimming culture.