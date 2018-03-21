FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

North Allegheny teams again sweep WPIAL swimming championships

 
Share

Another year, another pair of WPIAL Class AAA championships for the North Allegheny boys and girls swimming teams, and another plunge into Trees Pool for Tigers coach Patrick Wenzel.

For the North Allegheny girls, this season’s title marks their 10th in a row as they racked up 327 points to outlast second-place Upper St. Clair (255) and third-place Mt. Lebanon (252). The latest title came in authoritative fashion, too, as the Tigers took home first place in three of five events during Day 2 competition.

“I would say winning that (400) relay at the end was definitely putting the exclamation point on what was, to me, an absolutely fantastic, passionate swim meet for my girls. I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Wenzel said.

Other news
Matvei Michkov adjust his Philadelphia Flyers hat after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Rebuilding Flyers willing to be patient with top pick Matvei Michkov of Russia
The Philadelphia Flyers are in rebuilding mode. That makes waiting for Matvei Michkov to conclude his KHL commitment in Russia a bit easier.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning throws to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Dane Dunning comes within an out of his first shutout, the Rangers beat the Tigers 10-2
Dane Dunning threw shutout ball for a career-high 8 2/3 innings, Adolis Garcia homered for the third consecutive game and the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 10-2 on Wednesday night.
First base umpire Ron Kulpa ejects New York Mets manager Buck Showalter during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Yelich lifts Brewers over reeling Mets after Cohen’s press conference
Christian Yelich had three hits and two RBIs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-2 win over the New York Mets hours after Mets owner Steve Cohen held a press conference in which he preached patience but said his struggling team is running out of time to get back into the playoff race.
FILE - A Bally Sports logo is on a dugout wall during a spring training baseball game at Roger Dean Stadium, March 4, 2023, in Jupiter, Fla. Major League Baseball will take over broadcasts of San Diego Padres games beginning Wednesday, May 31. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, FIle)
Diamond Sports, Arizona Diamondbacks postpone court hearing scheduled for Thursday
Diamond Sports and the Arizona Diamondbacks have postponed their federal bankruptcy court hearing scheduled for Thursday.

“This is 10 WPIAL titles in a row. To say that we have a whole decade worth of champions at North Allegheny, I couldn’t be more proud.”

The NA boys earned their seventh consecutive WPIAL crown. The group’s score of 440 points outpaced Upper St. Clair’s 253 and Central Catholic’s 217 in the team standings.

In the 400-yard freestyle relay, the day’s final event, Rick Mihm, Josh Galecki, Joel Songer and Jack Wright combined to grab first place with a time of 3 minutes, 3.12 seconds, setting a new WPIAL championship record.

Mihm also took first place in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:28.89, while senior Andrew Zhang snagged first in the 100 backstroke (49.28).

“I was very happy with my race,” Zhang said. “Our coach hasn’t fully rested us yet, but I just swam my lifetime best in this event. So at states, I’m hoping to go even faster. I felt really strong today. I was a little nervous earlier because my legs were a little tired, but whenever I got in the water and started racing, I just felt really well.”

North Allegheny senior Mason Gonzalez also beat his own record from last season in the 100 freestyle (44.14), but finished second to Penn Hills’ Kimani Gregory (44.09), who set the WPIAL record in the event.

For the NA girls, Molly Smyers secured first place in the 500 freestyle (4:58.32), and Torie Buerger won the 100 backstroke (55.80).

In the final event for the girls, the 400 freestyle relay, Smyers and Buerger teamed up with Kristine Mihm and Lila McGrath to grab first place, clocking in at 3:28.87.

In Class AA, the Shady Side Academy girls team extended its WPIAL championship winning streak to four in a row, thanks in part to a first-place finish by Sasha Arefyev, Jeanne Lauer, Heather Grune and Meredith Cummings in the 400 free relay (3:36.86). Shady Side Academy had a final team score of 287.

Indiana took second place with a score of 266.5 while Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic finished in third with 199.

The Class AA boys title went to Northgate, which racked up a score of 228 to bring home the first swimming title in school history. Quaker Valley placed second with 177 points, and Belle Vernon took third with 149.

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.