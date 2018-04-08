FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Faychak, Graziano big winners for Greensburg YMCA swim team

 
Greensburg YMCA swimmers Kaden Faychak and Patton Graziano moved to a new age group, but that did not stop them at the Pennsylvania YMCA championship meet March 23-25 at Penn State.

Faychak, 12, finished in first place in the boys 11-12 50-yard breaststroke (31.88 seconds). Graziano, 11, won first place in the boys 11-12 100 backstroke (1:01.37).

Both swimmers won those events in the 10-and-under age group last season.

“It was definitely harder in the 11-12 age group,” said Graziano, a Penn-Trafford sixth grader. “The boys all seem bigger and stronger.

“I was a little more nervous going into my swims. I was so excited to win the gold and improve my time a little.”

Faychak, an Elizabeth Forward sixth grader, said he likes the Penn State pool and thought he would do well.

“I would like to win the 50 and 100 breaststroke next year and set another state record,” said Faychak, who broke the record in the 10-and-under 100 breaststroke last season. “Both (records) are going to be tough.”

Faychak, the West District champion, and Graziano, the district runner-up, were seeded second.

Faychak placed second in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.78) to Gideon Goettler of the Butler Y Aquatic Club (1:08.49). They set meet records at the district championship, where Faychak also was runner-up.

Faychak came in ninth in the 50 butterfly (28.58).

Graziano finished 11th in the 100 backstroke (1:01.37) and 16th in the 50 freestyle (26.47).

The 200 medley relay team of Graziano, Faychak, Grant Smith and Lukas “Luke” Mayo placed seventh (2:01.19), missing medals by one place.

The Stringrays finished eighth of 33 teams among preps.

Greensburg YMCA assistant coach Kim Graziano was happy for her son and Faychak.

“They both dropped time in their events, which is so impressive after the strong district meet they had,” she said. “It’s difficult to drop time after a great meet like they had just a (couple of) weeks prior.”

Reegan Brown placed eighth in the girls 11-12 200 freestyle (2:04.95) and 100 butterfly (1:03.95), setting a team record, and 10th in the 50 backstroke (30.22).

“It was a great meet for all of our prep division,” Kim Graziano said.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.