Ledecky qualifies for 4th world championship event and then pulls out of 200-meter freestyle

Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of rioting and looting across France in defiance of a massive police deployment. Hundreds turned out for the burial of the 17-year-old whose killing by police triggered the unrest. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Protests in France
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration is moving forward on a new student debt relief plan after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative to provide relief to 43 million borrowers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
New student debt plan
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022. Thousands of people logged complaints about problems accessing Twitter on Saturday, July 1, 2023, after owner Elon Musk limited most users to viewing 600 tweets a day — restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the site. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Twitter limits
FILE - Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Less than a month after finalizing the ouster of one of its largest churches for having women pastors, the Southern Baptist Convention has lost another of its biggest congregations. Elevation Church — a North Carolina-based megachurch that draws thousands of worshippers to its multiple campuses and has wielded a strong influence on contemporary Christian worship music — sent notice to the SBC on June 26 that it was withdrawing its affiliation. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP, File).
Women pastors
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the European Space Agency Euclid space telescope, lifts off from pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, July 1, 2023. The Euclid mission is designed to explore the evolution of the dark universe. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
SpaceX launch
Sports

Ledecky qualifies for 4th world championship event and then pulls out of 200-meter freestyle

Abbey Weitzeil starts on her way to winning the 50-meter freestyle at the U.S. national championships swimming meet, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
1 of 10 | 

Abbey Weitzeil starts on her way to winning the 50-meter freestyle at the U.S. national championships swimming meet, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Abbey Weitzeil, left, talks with Gretchen Walsh, right, after winning the 50-meter freestyle at the U.S. national championships swimming meet, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
2 of 10 | 

Abbey Weitzeil, left, talks with Gretchen Walsh, right, after winning the 50-meter freestyle at the U.S. national championships swimming meet, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bobby Finke looks at his time after winning the men's 800-meter freestyle at the U.S. nationals swimming meet, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
3 of 10 | 

Bobby Finke looks at his time after winning the men’s 800-meter freestyle at the U.S. nationals swimming meet, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ryan Held starts on his way to winning the 50-meter freestyle at the U.S. national championships swimming meet, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
4 of 10 | 

Ryan Held starts on his way to winning the 50-meter freestyle at the U.S. national championships swimming meet, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Carson Foster swims on his way to winning the 200-meter individual medley at the U.S. national championships swimming meet, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
5 of 10 | 

Carson Foster swims on his way to winning the 200-meter individual medley at the U.S. national championships swimming meet, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alex Walsh swims in the 200-meter individual medley at the U.S. national championships swimming meet, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
6 of 10 | 

Alex Walsh swims in the 200-meter individual medley at the U.S. national championships swimming meet, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Carson Foster swims on his way to winning the 200-meter individual medley at the U.S. national championships swimming meet, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
7 of 10 | 

Carson Foster swims on his way to winning the 200-meter individual medley at the U.S. national championships swimming meet, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kate Douglass swims on her way to winning the women's 200-meter individual medley at the U.S. nationals swimming meet, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
8 of 10 | 

Kate Douglass swims on her way to winning the women’s 200-meter individual medley at the U.S. nationals swimming meet, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Katie Ledecky reacts after winning the women's 1,500-meter freestyle at the U.S. nationals swimming meet, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
9 of 10 | 

Katie Ledecky reacts after winning the women’s 1,500-meter freestyle at the U.S. nationals swimming meet, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alex Walsh swims in the 200-meter individual medley at the U.S. national championships swimming meet, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
10 of 10 | 

Alex Walsh swims in the 200-meter individual medley at the U.S. national championships swimming meet, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By MICHAEL MAROT
 
Share

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Katie Ledecky easily won the 1,500-meter freestyle at the U.S. national championships on Saturday in Indianapolis, giving her at least three more chances to add to her world championship gold medal collection.

The 26-year-old Ledecky posted the sixth-fastest time in history, finishing in 15 minutes, 29.64 seconds — more than 28 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Katie Grimes. Ledecky qualified for the Americans in all four events she competed in this week, but announced she would not compete in the 200 free later this month in Fukuoka, Japan.

“I just really enjoyed it last year, being able to focus on the mile,” said Ledecky, whose 19 golds at worlds are the women’s record. “I’m still training for the 200 to throw down on that relay.”

Other news
Caleb Dressel responds to a question during an intview at the U.S. national championships swimming meet, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Caeleb Dressel fails to qualify for swimming worlds after 22nd place in 50 freestyle
Two years after winning five gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics, Caeleb Dressel has failed to qualify for the swimming world championships.
A lifeguard watches as competitors at the U.S. nationals swimming meet in Indianapolis swim in the warmup pool Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Lifeguards are stationed around the pool at every major swimming competition — including this week's U.S. national championships meet in Indianapolis, which features Olympic champions such as Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Column: A salute to lifeguards, who are even needed at the Olympic pool
You’ve probably seen the meme of the bored-looking lifeguard sitting next to a pool. It says, “If you ever feel useless just remember that someone is a lifeguard at the Olympics swimming event.”
Carson Foster swims on his way to winning the men's 400-meter individual medley at the U.S. nationals swimming meet in Indianapolis, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Chase Kalisz joins six-timers worlds club with runner-up finish at US national championships
Chase Kalisz has become the seventh American swimmer to make six world championship teams. The 29-year-old Kalisz was runner-up in the 400-meter individual medley at the U.S. nationals.
Coach Anthony Nesty watches as swimmers warm up at the U.S. nationals swimming meet in Indianapolis, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Nesty is the head coach at the University of Florida and oversees one of the top pro teams in the country, a star-studded group that includes Olympic gold medalists Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel and Bobby Finke. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Anthony Nesty is a significant presence at US swimming nationals in a sport struggling to diversify
In a sport still struggling to diversify, Anthony Nesty is a significant presence on the pool deck at the U.S. national championships.

Caleb Dressel did not make the team. He failed to qualify for the “A” final in his fourth and final event of the week, the men’s 50 free. Dressel, who won five gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics, had not competed at a high-level meet since withdrawing suddenly at last year’s world championships in Budapest, Hungary, because of health reasons.

Dressel was tied for 22nd with a time of 22.72 seconds in his preliminary heat but acknowledged he was satisfied with the results after his long layoff. He didn’t finish higher than third in any event.

“I’m doing good right now, very indifferent about my results,” he said. “There’s kind of like, ‘what just happened?’ but then also totally understanding what just happened.”

The top qualifier in prelims, Ryan Held, also won the evening final, finishing in 21.50 seconds — just ahead of Jack Alexy (21.63)

Two U.S. Open records also fell at the IU Natatorium on Saturday night. Kate Douglass set a new mark in the women’s 200 individual medley with a time of 2:07.09, beating out Alex Walsh (2:07.89).

And Bobby Finke cruised to a victory in the men’s 800 free in a record 7:40.34 — nearly eight seconds faster than second-place finisher Ross Dant.

In the two other events on the final night of the meet, Carson Foster beat Shaine Casas in the men’s 200 IM while Abbey Weitzeil held off Gretchen Walsh to win the women’s 50 free.

Foster was clocked at 1:56.19 and Casas at 1:57.47. Weitzeil finished in 24.00 seconds while Walsh posted a 24.31.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports