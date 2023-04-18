Waratahs backrower Swinton banned for 7 weeks over tackle

SYDNEY (AP) — New South Wales Waratahs backrower and Wallabies prospect Lachie Swinton has been banned for seven weeks for a tackle a judicial panel has described as “highly dangerous.”

The tackle on Western Force flyhalf Jake Strachan occurred in the first minute of the Waratahs Super Rugby Pacific match against the Force at Sydney on Saturday. Strachan later left the field with a concussion.

The incident was not seen by match officials but Swinton was cited later and appeared before the judicial panel on Tuesday. His suspension means he will miss the remainder of the Super Rugby season, and it jeopardizes his chances of winning Wallabies selection for this year’s World Cup.

“The judicial committee deemed the act of foul play was reckless, with the contact point directly made with the head, high force and no mitigating factors present,” panel chair Helen Morgan said.

“The committee found the incident was highly dangerous and, after considering all relevant factors of World Rugby’s head contact process and sanctioning table, decided the foul play merited a top-end entry point of 10 weeks.”

The penalty was reduced to seven weeks as the judicial panel took into account his remorse and conduct at the hearing.

Still, it is the most severe penalty imposed on an Australia player since ACT Brumbies winger Chance Peni received a seven-week suspension in 2018.

