Switzerland picks 16-year-old midfielder Iman Beney in Women’s World Cup squad

Switzerland's Seereina Piubel, left and Iman Beney celebrate during the soccer match between Switzerland and Zambia, at the Tissot Arena in Biel, Switzerland, Friday June 30, 2023. (Marcel Bieri/Keystone via AP)

Switzerland’s Seereina Piubel, left and Iman Beney celebrate during the soccer match between Switzerland and Zambia, at the Tissot Arena in Biel, Switzerland, Friday June 30, 2023. (Marcel Bieri/Keystone via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
GENEVA (AP) — Sixteen-year-old Iman Beney was picked in Switzerland’s squad Monday for the Women’s World Cup, only three days after making her debut with the national team.

Beney, a midfielder with Swiss club Young Boys, impressed Friday as a second-half substitute in a 3-3 draw against another World Cup team, Zambia.

She will turn 17 two days after Switzerland opens Group A against Philippines on July 21 in Dunedin, New Zealand. The group also includes tournament co-host New Zealand and Norway.

“We haven’t taken her only as a prospect,” Switzerland coach Inka Grings said of Beney. “She can make an impression at the World Cup.”

Alongside Beney, five others in the 23-player squad have more than 100 national team appearances: Barcelona winger Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic, Paris Saint-Germain forward Ramona Bachmann, Real Betis goalkeeper Gaëlle Thalmann and Arsenal teammates Lia Wälti and Noelle Maritz.

Switzerland is playing at its second Women’s World Cup. In 2015, the Swiss advanced from the group stage — winning 10-1 against Ecuador — before losing to host Canada in the round of 16.

Switzerland has a final preparation game at home Wednesday against Morocco, another team going to the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

Switzerland squad:

Goalkeepers: Seraina Friedli (Zurich), Livia Peng (Levante), Gaëlle Thalmann (Real Betis)

Defenders: Eseosa Aigbogun (Paris FC), Luana Bühler (Hoffenheim), Viola Calligaris (Levante), Laura Felber (Servette), Noelle Maritz (Arsenal), Lara Marti (Bayer Leverkusen), Nadine Riesen (Zurich), Julia Stierli (Zurich)

Midfielders: Iman Beney (Young Boys), Sandrine Mauron (Servette), Seraina Piubel (Zurich), Géraldine Reuteler (Eintracht Frankfurt), Marion Rey (Zurich), Coumba Sow (Servette), Lia Wälti (Arsenal)

Forwards: Ramona Bachmann, (Paris Saint-Germain), Ana Maria Crnogorčević (Barcelona), Fabienne Humm (Zurich), Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa), Meriame Terchoun (Dijon)

AP coverage of the Women’s World Cup: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports