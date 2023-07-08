Switzerland to become a net importer of cheese this year for the first time
BERLIN (AP) — Switzerland will import more cheese than it exports this year for the first time, according to the head of the country’s dairy association.
The opening up of the Swiss milk market has put a squeeze on domestic producers in recent years, prompting some to give up, Boris Beuret told Geneva-based newspaper Le Temps in an interview published Saturday.
Beuret said measures need to be taken to ensure Switzerland — famous worldwide for high-quality cheese varieties such as Gruyère and Emmentaler — can continue to produce for its own population.
Other news
Hundreds of opponents of gay rights have swarmed the site of an LGBT festival in the capital of the country of Georgia, vandalizing the stage, setting fires and looting the event’s bar.
Sudan’s Ministry of Health says an airstrike in the city of Omdurman has killed at least 22 people. It says the attack took place Saturday on the Dar es Salaam neighborhood and wounded an unspecified number of people.
The struggle to certify the results of Guatemala’s first-round presidential elections has suffered another setback, after the chief justice of the Supreme Court issued an order blocking the certification.
Vermont State Police say a Rutland City police officer was killed and two other officers were injured when a suspect crashed into two police cruisers pursuing him.
“If not, then we will end up importing (cheese), which would be absurd economically, socially and ecologically,” he was quoted as saying.