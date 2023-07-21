FILE- U.S soccer player Megan Rapinoe speaks to reporters during the 2023 Women's World Cup media day for the United States Women's National Team in Carson, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Rapinoe announced she’ll retire at the end of the National Women's Soccer League season. Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
Swiss order hang gliders to stay away, closing air space as firefighters battle forest inferno

A helicopter pours water on the still burning forest above the communes of Bitsch and Ried-Moerel, in Bietsch, Switzerland, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Swiss authorities have temporarily shut the airspace over a small part of southwestern Switzerland because recreational gliders in the area have endangered the work of emergency teams battling a persistent forest fire. The Federal Office of Civil Aviation says the restrictions in an airspace of up to 8,000 feet (2,400 meters) over a wooded mountainside near the town of Bitsch will last through next Friday. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)

A helicopter pours water on the still burning forest above the communes of Bitsch and Ried-Moerel, in Bietsch, Switzerland, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Swiss authorities have temporarily shut the airspace over a small part of southwestern Switzerland because recreational gliders in the area have endangered the work of emergency teams battling a persistent forest fire. The Federal Office of Civil Aviation says the restrictions in an airspace of up to 8,000 feet (2,400 meters) over a wooded mountainside near the town of Bitsch will last through next Friday. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss authorities have temporarily shut the airspace over a small part of southwestern Switzerland because recreational gliders have endangered the work of emergency teams battling a persistent forest fire in the area.

The Federal Office of Civil Aviation said Friday that the restriction in an airspace of up to 8,000 feet (about 2,400 meters), over a wooded mountainside near the town of Bitsch, will last a week.

The measure affects civil aircraft and drones and is aimed “to protect the ongoing activities of response teams on the ground and in the air,” the office said on its website.

Office spokesman Christian Schubert, in an email to The Associated Press, said the closure affects about 40-50 square kilometers (about 15-20 square miles) in an area that is popular with recreational gliders.

The heads of local helicopter crews and firefighting squads requested the closure because of the dangers presented by the gliders to what was already risky work, Schubert said. No incidents or injuries have been reported, and the measure was “exclusively of a preventative nature.”

Scores of firefighters, police, troops and other emergency teams, backed by helicopters, have deployed to battle the wildfire that was first reported on Monday. The move prompted authorities to temporarily evacuate residents of four villages and hamlets in the area.

Franz Mayr, a community leader in Bitsch, said the fire remained “small” — some 107 hectares (about 265 acres) have been affected — and the situation was stable, though strong winds continued.