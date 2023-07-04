Helicopter crashes during landing in Switzerland, all 5 aboard unharmed
BERLIN (AP) — A helicopter crashed during landing in the Swiss Alps on Tuesday, but all five people aboard were unharmed, local media reported.
The helicopter, belonging to Swiss airline Air Zermatt, was caught in turbulence during the approach and hit the ground hard. The rotor blades touched the ground and the helicopter tipped onto its side, public broadcaster SRF reported.
The accident happened near the Gnifetti peak, close to the Italian border.
Other news
Simon Pagenaud was not cleared to run Sunday’s IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio after a spectacular wreck in practice in which his car flipped seven times through a gravel trap.
IndyCar driver Simon Pagenaud walked away unharmed from a terrifying wreck during practice at Mid-Ohio on Saturday.
Police in western India say a tire blowout caused a bus to lose control and crash into a road divider and burst into flames, killing 25 people.
Jim Crown, an executive and philanthropist who recently announced an effort to rally other Chicago business leaders to help fight violent crime, has died in a car crash on a racing track in Colorado.
According to Air Zermatt, the helicopter was carrying three glaciologists, a pilot and a flight assistant.