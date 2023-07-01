New cable car near the Matterhorn allows non-skiers to cross between Switzerland and Italy

A group of police officers walk during a protest in Nanterre, outside Paris, France, Saturday, July 1, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Protests in France
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration is moving forward on a new student debt relief plan after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative to provide relief to 43 million borrowers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
New student debt plan
FILE - ESPN Monday Night Football commentator Steve Young is seen before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in New Orleans. Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose and Steve Young are among roughly 20 ESPN commentators and reporters who were laid off on Friday, June 30, 2023, as part of job cuts by the network. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)
ESPN layoffs
People travel through Salt Lake City International Airport Friday, June 30, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
5G could disrupt flights
FILE - Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Less than a month after finalizing the ouster of one of its largest churches for having women pastors, the Southern Baptist Convention has lost another of its biggest congregations. Elevation Church — a North Carolina-based megachurch that draws thousands of worshippers to its multiple campuses and has wielded a strong influence on contemporary Christian worship music — sent notice to the SBC on June 26 that it was withdrawing its affiliation. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP, File).
Women pastors
World News

New cable car near the Matterhorn allows non-skiers to cross between Switzerland and Italy

A view out of a the new gondola towards mountain station Klein Matterhorn before the official opening of the new Matterhorn Glacier Ride II from Klein Matterhorn to Testa Grigia, on Friday, June 30, 2023, in Zermatt, Valais, Switzerland. The 3S cable car Matterhorn Glacier Ride II connects the Klein Matterhorn mountain station at 3,883 metres above sea level with the Testa Grigia valley station at 3,480 metres above sea level. (Dominic Steinmann/Keystone via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
BERLIN (AP) — A new cable car that allows visitors without skis to cross between Switzerland and Italy near the Matterhorn, one of the most famous Alpine peaks, went into service on Saturday.

The operator, Matterhorn Zermatt Bergbahnen, says the new service enables the highest-altitude border crossing in the Alps. It links the Klein Matterhorn cable car station in Switzerland, at more than 3,800 meters (12,467 feet) above sea level, with Testa Grigia in Italy, at 3,458 meters (11,345 feet).

Cars take about four minutes to travel the 1.6 kilometers (1 mile) over the Theodul glacier. The new stretch closes a cross-border gap, enabling tourists to travel between the Swiss resort of Zermatt and its Italian counterpart on the other side of the Matterhorn, Cervinia — with several changes of cable car.

GENEVA (AP) — The IOC finally ran out of patience with the International Boxing Federation on Wednesday and set a date to terminate its Olympic status this month.

An adult return trip on the “Matterhorn Alpine Crossing” between Zermatt and Cervinia, also known as Breuil-Cervinia, will cost 240 Swiss francs ($267) through the end of August and 218 francs ($243) in September and October.