Switzerland shuts out Kazakhstan 5-0, Denmark beats Austria 6-2 at ice hockey worlds

Goalie Leonardo Genoni, and \24, centre, of Switzerland fights for a puck with \k23, right, of Kazakhstan during the group B match between Switzerland and Kazakhstan at the ice hockey world championship in Riga, Latvia, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Roman Koksarov)

Goalie Leonardo Genoni, and \24, centre, of Switzerland fights for a puck with \k23, right, of Kazakhstan during the group B match between Switzerland and Kazakhstan at the ice hockey world championship in Riga, Latvia, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Roman Koksarov)

RIGA, Latvia (AP) — Switzerland posted another shutout in beating Kazakhstan 5-0 Tuesday for its third victory at the ice hockey world championship.

Fabrice Herzog and Damien Riat had a goal and an assist each in the Group B game in the Latvian capital of Riga.

The Swiss team has yet to concede a goal and tops Group B with nine points, with Canada trailing by one in second.

Thomas Berg-Paulsen scored the only goal to lift Norway to a 1-0 win over Slovenia for his team’s first victory in Group B. Slovenia, a newcomer at the tournament, remains without a point.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored his third goal of the tournament and added an assist to help Denmark beat Austria 6-2 for its third win in the Finnish city of Tampere. Denmark is tied for second in Group A with Sweden on eight points, one behind the United States in first.

Istvan Bartalis netted the winner in overtime for another newcomer Hungary to earn its first two points with a 3-2 victory over France.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports