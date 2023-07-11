UN ends aid to northwest Syria from Turkey after Security Council fails to renew approval

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council on Tuesday failed to approve either of two rival resolutions authorizing the delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria’s rebel-held northwest from neighboring Turkey, officially ending a U.N. operation that was vital to helping 4.1 million people.

Russia vetoed a compromise resolution that would have extended the operation through the Bab al-Hawa crossing for nine months, and which was supported by 13 of the 15 council members. A rival Russian resolution that would have extended the aid deliveries for six months but added new requirements failed to get the minimum nine “yes” votes for approval.

The delivery of aid to the Idlib area has increased significantly following the devastation caused by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that ravaged southern Turkey and northwestern Syria on Feb. 8.

Syrian President Bashar Assad opened two additional crossing points from Turkey to increase the flow of assistance to quake victims, and he extended their operation for three months in May until mid-August.

Those crossings were not mentioned in either resolution and Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia indicated they will remain open for now.