FILE - A diverse line of Barbies are displayed at Toy Fair New York on Feb. 24, 2020. Vietnam's state media have reported that the government banned distribution of the popular ‘Barbie’ movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Vietnam bans ‘Barbie’ movie
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, center, is flanked by former player Laura Robson, right, as they watch the first round women's singles match between Britain's Katie Boulter and Australia's Daria Saville, on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/Pool Photo via AP)
Wimbledon Day 2
A Highland Park Strong sign is displayed at a restaurant in Highland Park, Ill., Monday, July 3, 2023. One year after a shooter terrorized July Fourth parade-goers in Highland Park, Illinois, community members are planning to gather to honor the seven people who were killed, commemorate the day and reclaim the space to move forward. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
A year after Highland Park shooting
A Ukrainian soldier prepares a drone on the frontline in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)
Russia- Ukraine war
This photo provided by Tara Goodall shows a crack in the ceiling of a Hawaiian Airlines plane that encountered severe turbulence during a flight from Honolulu to Sydney, June 30, 2023. The airline says airport medics assessed and released three injured passengers when the flight landed in Sydney. One passenger and three flight attendants were "referred for further evaluation," the airline said. (Tara Goodall via AP)
7 injured in turbulence
World News

Global chemical weapons watchdog says it found no evidence to back Syrian claim of 2017 gas attack

FILE - The main entrance of the headquarters of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), is seen in The Hague, Netherlands on May 5, 2017. The global chemical weapons watchdog said Tuesday, July 4, 2023, it found no evidence to support a claim by Syria that its forces were attacked using toxic gas in 2017. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The global chemical weapons watchdog said Tuesday it found no evidence to support a claim by Syria that its forces were attacked using toxic gas in 2017.

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said that its fact-finding mission concluded that “there are no reasonable grounds to determine that chemicals were used as a weapon” in two incidents in July and August 2017 in Massasneh, a village in the central province of Hama.

Syria asked the OPCW to investigate after reporting a “mortar attack with poisonous gas” on its army in the town in fighting with rebels.

Other news
Syria Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, right, meets with his Jordan counterpart Ayman Safadi in Damascus, Syria, Monday, July 3, 2023. Jordan's top diplomat Monday called for international investment into crisis-hit Syria's crippled infrastructure in order to speed up refugee returns. Safadi made these remarks following a visit to Damascus, where he met with Syrian President Bashar Assad and his counterpart Faisal Mekdad. (AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki)
Jordan’s foreign minister calls for investment into war-torn Syria to speed up refugee returns
Jordan’s foreign minister has called for investment into conflict-ravaged Syria’s crippled infrastructure to speed up refugee returns.
FILE - In this handout photo taken from video released by Prigozhin Press Service, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, records his video addresses in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Many observers argue that mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin wouldn't have been able to take over military facilities in southern Russia so easily and mount his rapid march on Moscow without collusion with some members of the military brass. (Prigozhin Press Service via AP, File)
The key players in last weekend’s armed rebellion in Russia
Key players in events stemming from last weekend’s armed rebellion in Russia include mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov and Gen.
FILE - Dozens of Syrians wait at the President's Bridge in Damascus, Syria, for relatives they hope would be among those released from prison on May 3, 2022, on the second day of the Muslim Fitr holiday. The U.N. General Assembly approved Thursday, June 29, 2023, to form an independent international institution to search for the missing in Syria in both government and opposition-held areas. (AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki, File)
Families of tens of thousands missing in Syria draw some hope from new UN push to find loved ones
The families of some of the tens of thousands of people missing in Syria are drawing some hope from a new U.N. push to find their loved ones. Others remain skeptical.
FILE - Syrians walk along in a refugee camp for displaced people run by the Turkish Red Crescent in Sarmada district, north of Idlib city, Syria, on Nov. 26, 2021. The U.N. General Assembly approved a resolution Thursday, June 29, 2023, that will establish an independent body to determine what happened to more than 130,000 people missing as a result of the conflict in Syria.(AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
UN votes to establish independent body to clarify fate of over 130,000 Syrians missing in conflict
The U.N. General Assembly has approved a resolution that will establish an independent body to determine what happened to more than 130,000 people missing as a result of the conflict in Syria.

The watchdog sent a team to Syria three times to investigate and interview witnesses but they found no evidence of a gas attack, according to the Fact-Finding Mission report.

The fact-finding mission has issued 20 reports covering 73 instances of alleged chemical weapons use in Syria. It has found that chemical weapons were used or likely used in 20 incidents. The mission is not mandated to apportion blame for such attacks.

Another investigative team at the OPCW that seeks to identify forces responsible for using chemical weapons has found evidence indicating repeated use of chemical weapons by Syria in the country’s grinding civil war. States at the Hague-based OPCW suspended Damascus’ voting rights at the organization in 2021 over the attacks.

Syria, which joined the organization in 2013 after being threatened with airstrikes in response to a chemical attack on the outskirts of the country’s capital, has denied using chemical weapons.