Israel’s air force attacks Syria and Syrian air defense missile explodes over northern Israel

Israeli authorities inspect the remains of what the military said is a Syrian anti-aircraft rocket that exploded in the air, in the town of Rahat, Israel, Sunday, July 2, 2023. Israel carried out airstrikes on areas near the central Syrian city of Homs, the Syrian military said in a statement. A Syrian anti-aircraft rocket exploded over Israeli territory, the Israeli military said. (AP Photo)

Israeli authorities inspect the remains of what the military said is a Syrian anti-aircraft rocket that exploded in the air, in the town of Rahat, Israel, Sunday, July 2, 2023. Israel carried out airstrikes on areas near the central Syrian city of Homs, the Syrian military said in a statement. A Syrian anti-aircraft rocket exploded over Israeli territory, the Israeli military said. (AP Photo)

BEIRUT (AP) — Israel carried out airstrikes on areas near the central Syrian city of Homs early Sunday causing material damage but no casualties, the Syrian military said in a statement.

A Syrian anti-aircraft missile exploded over Israeli territory, the Israeli military said, prompting another round of strikes.

Syrian state media quoted an unnamed military official as saying the air defenses shot down some of the missiles fired by Israeli warplanes flying over neighboring Lebanon.

FILE - Dozens of Syrians wait at the President's Bridge in Damascus, Syria, for relatives they hope would be among those released from prison on May 3, 2022, on the second day of the Muslim Fitr holiday. The U.N. General Assembly approved Thursday, June 29, 2023, to form an independent international institution to search for the missing in Syria in both government and opposition-held areas. (AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki, File)
Families of tens of thousands missing in Syria draw some hope from new UN push to find loved ones
The families of some of the tens of thousands of people missing in Syria are drawing some hope from a new U.N. push to find their loved ones. Others remain skeptical.
FILE - A Syrian national flag waves as vehicles move slowly on a bridge during rush hour, in Damascus, Syria, on Feb. 28, 2016. The U.N. humanitarian chief warned Thursday, June 29, 2023, that the 12-year conflict in Syria has pushed 90% of its population below the poverty line, and that millions face cuts in food aid next month because of a funding shortfall. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)
UN warns that 90% of Syrians are below the poverty line, while millions face cuts in food aid
The U.N. humanitarian chief is warning that the 12-year conflict in Syria has pushed 90% of its population below the poverty line and millions face a 40% cut in emergency food aid in July because the $5.4 billion U.N. humanitarian appeal for Syria – the world’s largest – is only 12% funded.
FILE - Trucks loaded with United Nations humanitarian aid for Syria following a devastating earthquake are parked at Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey, in Syria's Idlib province, on Feb. 10, 2023. A convoy carrying United Nations aid entered opposition-held Idlib from government-held Syria Friday, June 23, 2023, the first such shipment to cross battle lines since a deadly 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria in February. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed, File)
UN aid enters Syrian rebel enclave from government territory in first such crossing since earthquake
A convoy carrying U.N. aid has entered Syria’s last rebel-held enclave from government-held territory, the first such shipment to cross battle lines since February’s deadly 7.8-magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria.
FILE - American military convoy patrol in Hassakeh, Syria, on Feb. 8, 2022. A helicopter accident in northeastern Syria over the weekend left 22 American service members injured, the U.S. military said Tuesday, June 13, 2023, adding that the cause of the accident was under investigation and that no enemy fire involved. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad, File)
US military says helicopter accident in northeastern Syria left 22 American troops injured
The United States military says a helicopter accident in northeastern Syria over the weekend has left 22 U.S. service members injured to various degree.

Israeli authorities did not comment on the airstrike on Homs. But the military said one of the Syrian air defense missiles exploded over Israeli territory without causing any damage. Israeli police said the rocket’s remains landed in the southern Israeli city of Rahat.

In response to the rocket, Israeli jets struck the air defense battery from where the anti-aircraft rocket was launched. The military said it also struck other targets, without elaborating.

Israel, which has vowed to stop Iranian entrenchment next door, has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets in government-controlled parts of neighboring Syria in recent years, but it rarely acknowledges them.

The last suspected Israeli airstrike on Syria was on June 14, near the capital Damascus that left one soldier wounded.

Israel has also targeted the international airports in Damascus and the northern Syrian city of Aleppo several times over the past few years, often putting it out of commission.