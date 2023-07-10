Yasmeen Bekhit, a 22-year-old graduate student, holds her Y2K-inspired bag while posing for a photograph near her home in Manheim, Pa., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. If there’s one thing retailers will tell you, it’s that Gen Z hasn’t let up on early 2000s trends that are booming in popularity two decades later. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Y2K fashion has taken over
Vehicles come to a standstill near a washed-out and flooded portion of the Palisades Parkway just beyond the traffic circle off the Bear Mountain Bridge, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Orange County, N.Y. Heavy rain spawned extreme flooding in New York’s Hudson Valley that killed at least one person, swamped roadways and forced road closures on Sunday night, as much of the rest of the Northeast U.S. geared up for a major storm. (AP Photo/David Bauder)
Extreme flooding in New York’s Hudson Valley
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash. A solar storm forecast for Thursday, July 13, is expected to give skygazers in more than a dozen American states a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Northern Lights
FILE - PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan speaks during a news conference before the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, June 22, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn. Monahan is returning to work just over a month after he stepped away for a “medical situation” during a tumultuous time of working out a surprise commercial agreement with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Stephenson resigns from PGA Tour board
US President Joe Biden shakes hands with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, outside 10 Downing Street in London, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Biden arrives in UK
World News

Syrian Kurdish fighters kill at least 5 Turkey-backed gunmen in nighttime attack, activists say

 
Share

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian Kurdish fighters carried out an attack early Monday in northern Syria, killing at least five members of Turkey-backed Syrian opposition forces, activists said.

The attack south of the northern town of Afrin, which is held by the Turkey-backed forces, took place shortly after midnight on Sunday, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Observatory, an opposition war monitor, said the attack was carried out by the Afrin Liberation Forces, a Kurdish faction allied with the main Kurdish militia in Syria known as the People’s Protection Units or YPG. The group has claimed scores of attacks against Turkey-backed Syrian fighters.

Other news
FILE - Khayriah, mother of Hamza Maqbool, cries during his funeral in the West Bank city of Nablus, Friday, July 7, 2023. Israeli troops have shot and killed a Palestinian man during new unrest in the West Bank. The shooting on Monday, July 10, came as a wave of violence in the occupied territory showed no signs of slowing. Israel last week concluded a fierce two-day offensive that used rare air power and hundreds of troops in what was meant as a crackdown against militants. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser, File)
Israeli troops kill Palestinian suspect as West Bank violence shows no signs of slowing
Israeli troops have shot and killed a Palestinian man during new unrest in the West Bank. Monday’s shooting came as a wave of violence in the occupied territory showed no signs of slowing.
Visiting Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, left, shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang after they witnessed signing on agreement for both countries at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, Pool)
Solomon Islands leader visits Beijing, highlighting US-China rivalry in South Pacific
Leaders of the Solomon Islands and China have promised to expand relations that have fueled unease in Washington and Australia about Beijing’s influence in the South Pacific.
FILE - Egyptians walk past a poster depicting a U.S. dollar outside an exchange office in Cairo, Egypt, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Egypt’s annual inflation rate set a record high in June, as the most populous Arab country continues to battle price hikes and a depreciating currency, the Egyptian statistics bureau said Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)
Egypt’s inflation rate sets record high at 36.8% in June, official data show
Egypt’s statistics bureau says the country’s annual inflation rate has set a record high, reaching 36.8% last month compared to 33.7% in May.
FILE - Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talks to journalists during a joint news conference with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following their meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, early Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Erdogan says Turkey could approve Sweden’s NATO membership if Europeans ‘open way’ to Turkey EU bid
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his country could approve Sweden’s membership in NATO if European nations “open the way” to Turkey’s bid to join the European Union.

Syria-based opposition activist Taher al-Omar said the attack took place about 20 kilometers (12 miles) south of Afrin. According to al-Omar, five members of the Turkey-backed faction Failaq al-Sham were killed. The Observatory said six died, but different tolls are not uncommon in the immediate aftermath of such attacks.

Afrin has been under the control of Turkey and its allied Syrian opposition fighters since 2018, following a Turkey-backed military operation that pushed Syrian Kurdish fighters and thousands of Kurdish residents from the area.

Since then, the town and surrounding villages have been the site of attacks on Turkish and Turkey-backed targets. Ankara considers Syrian Kurdish fighters who control a swath of Syrian territory along Turkey’s border to be terrorists, allied with Kurdish insurgents within Turkey.

Also Monday in northern Syria, Kurdish fighters fired several rockets at a Turkish army base near the town of Azaz, the Observatory and al-Omar said. There was no immediate word on casualties.

The violence comes a day after two explosions in northern Syria killed eight people, including three members of a Syrian Kurdish-led group in the town of Manbij.