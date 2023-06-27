A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Sports

India returning to Ireland for three Twenty20 games in August

 
DUBLIN (AP) — India is returning to Malahide to play Ireland in a three-match Twenty20 cricket series in August,

India, the world’s top-ranked men’s T20 lineup, will face Ireland on Aug. 18, 20 and 23.

“We’re delighted to welcome India back to Ireland for the second time in 12 months,” Warren Deutrom, chief executive of Cricket Ireland, said Tuesday.

“We saw two sold-out matches in 2022, so to have a three-match series this year should give even more fans the opportunity to enjoy what is always a memorable occasion.”

India beat host Ireland 2-0 in a two-match Twenty20 series last year.

India, which will embark on a tour to West Indies next month that will involve three tests and five T20 internationals, is set to host the 50-over World Cup starting Oct. 5.

