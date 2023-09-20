Nagorno-Karabakh
UN General Assembly latest
UAW strike
Temple University
Hurricane Nigel
Sports

Dallas, Florida and New York to host matches in men’s T20 World Cup next year

India's Mohammed Siraj loses his balance after delivering a ball as Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage and Kusal Mendis run between wickets during the Asia Cup final cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Sep. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

India’s Mohammed Siraj loses his balance after delivering a ball as Sri Lanka’s Dunith Wellalage and Kusal Mendis run between wickets during the Asia Cup final cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Sep. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

 
Share

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dallas, Florida and New York will host matches at the men’s T20 World Cup next year, cricket’s world governing body announced Wednesday.

The United States will be staging a global cricket event for the first time as the sport looks to expand into a new territory. It is co-hosting the June 4-30 tournament with the West Indies.

The International Cricket Council said an agreement has been reached for the construction of a 34,000-seat stadium in Eisenhower Park, a purpose-built sports and events park in Nassau County, New York, pending the awarding of a required permit next month.

Venues in Grand Prairie in Dallas and Broward County in Florida will be increased in size to expand seating, media and premium hospitality areas to enable them to host matches in the 20-team tournament, which makes it the biggest T20 World Cup yet.

Other news
South African's Kagiso Rabada, left, and David Miller celebrate after 3-2 series win against Australia at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. (AP Photo)
South Africa wins 3rd straight match to beat Australia 3-2 in ODI series ahead of Cricket World Cup
New Zealand's Will Young batting during the second one day international cricket match between England and New Zealand, at The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, England, Sunday Sept. 10, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)
Neesham makes the cut in New Zealand’s squad for the Cricket World Cup
FILE - Australia's captain Pat Cummins, center, holds the Ashes Urn as Australia retain the trophy on day five of the fifth Ashes Test match between England and Australia, at The Oval cricket ground in London, on July 31, 2023. Cummins, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc may not be fit to play before the start of the Cricket World Cup in India next month, but all were named Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Australia's provisional squad for the tournament. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
Cummins, Starc, Smith in Australia’s provisional squad for Cricket World Cup

“The USA is a strategically important market,” ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice said, “and these venues give us an excellent opportunity to make a statement in the world’s biggest sport market.”

The inaugural Major League Cricket competition was held this year in the U.S., with teams from San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, Dallas, New York and Washington — four of which are owned by franchises in the Indian Premier League — taking part. Grand Prairie staged many of the games.

Florida also hosted recent T20s between India and the West Indies at Central Broward Stadium in Lauderhill.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket