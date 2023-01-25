Washington Boys Basketball Prep Poll
AP - How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA Class, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Federal Way (9)
|17-1
|90
|1
|2. Mount Si
|16-2
|80
|3
|3. Curtis
|16-3
|70
|4
|4. Olympia
|16-3
|61
|5
|5. Skyline
|14-2
|58
|2
|6. Gonzaga Prep
|14-3
|37
|6
|7. Richland
|12-2
|23
|8
|(tie) Tahoma
|14-3
|23
|T9
|(tie) Kentridge
|14-4
|23
|7
|10. Woodinville
|15-4
|15
|T9
Others receiving votes: Camas 9. Jackson 3. Sunnyside 3.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Garfield (9)
|16-0
|90
|1
|2. Mt. Spokane
|15-1
|78
|2
|3. O'Dea
|13-4
|68
|3
|4. Bellevue
|16-2
|52
|6
|(tie) Eastside Catholic
|12-5
|52
|5
|6. Gig Harbor
|15-1
|48
|4
|7. Nathan Hale
|15-1
|32
|8
|8. Auburn
|12-5
|30
|7
|9. Timberline
|12-4
|12
|T9
|10. Arlington
|14-2
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Monroe 8. Ferris 6. Mountain View 3. Stanwood 3. Mountlake Terrace 2.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Pullman (5)
|13-0
|76
|1
|2. Lynden (3)
|14-1
|75
|2
|3. Anacortes
|14-1
|64
|3
|4. Mark Morris
|15-1
|51
|T5
|5. Sehome
|13-3
|45
|4
|6. Prosser
|14-3
|44
|T5
|7. Renton
|15-0
|25
|8
|8. Tumwater
|13-4
|21
|7
|9. R.A. Long
|14-3
|19
|9
|10. West Valley (Spokane)
|13-1
|11
|10
Others receiving votes: Foss 4. Enumclaw 3. Grandview 1. North Kitsap 1.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Annie Wright (5)
|16-1
|74
|T2
|2. Lynden Christian (3)
|15-2
|66
|1
|3. Zillah
|15-1
|65
|T2
|4. Freeman
|15-1
|56
|5
|5. Blaine
|12-3
|45
|6
|6. King's
|11-5
|33
|4
|7. Toppenish
|13-3
|32
|7
|8. Overlake School
|12-6
|31
|8
|9. Omak
|12-5
|14
|9
|10. Sultan
|13-2
|11
|10
Others receiving votes: Life Christian Academy 8. Seton Catholic 4. King’s Way Christian School 1.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Columbia (Burbank) (6)
|16-1
|85
|2
|2. Davenport (3)
|15-2
|82
|1
|3. Morton-White Pass
|14-2
|61
|3
|4. Lake Roosevelt
|15-3
|57
|T5
|5. Napavine
|14-3
|50
|8
|6. Brewster
|14-4
|38
|T5
|(tie) Colfax
|14-3
|38
|6
|8. Wahkiakum
|13-3
|24
|9
|9. Northwest Christian (Colbert)
|14-2
|18
|NR
|10. Chief Leschi
|14-2
|11
|NR
|(tie) Cle Elum(Roslyn
|14-2
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Adna 9. Liberty Bell 5. Toutle Lake 4. St. George’s 1. Ilwaco 1.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. DeSales (8)
|16-1
|89
|1
|2. Wellpinit (1)
|16-1
|72
|3
|3. Cusick
|13-3
|70
|2
|4. Sunnyside Christian
|12-3
|64
|4
|5. Oakville
|13-3
|42
|5
|6. Willapa Valley
|12-5
|41
|8
|7. Mossyrock
|12-4
|34
|7
|8. Moses Lake Christian Academy
|13-2
|33
|6
|9. Lummi
|13-5
|14
|NR
|(tie) Tulalip Heritage
|12-3
|14
|9
Others receiving votes: Tacoma Baptist 9. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 8. Neah Bay 2. Inchelium 1. Tekoa-Rosalia 1. Pomeroy 1.
