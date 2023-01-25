AP NEWS
Washington Boys Basketball Prep Poll

By The Associated PressJanuary 25, 2023 GMT

AP - How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA Class, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):

Division 4A

School Record Points Last Week
1. Federal Way (9) 17-1 90 1
2. Mount Si 16-2 80 3
3. Curtis 16-3 70 4
4. Olympia 16-3 61 5
5. Skyline 14-2 58 2
6. Gonzaga Prep 14-3 37 6
7. Richland 12-2 23 8
(tie) Tahoma 14-3 23 T9
(tie) Kentridge 14-4 23 7
10. Woodinville 15-4 15 T9

Others receiving votes: Camas 9. Jackson 3. Sunnyside 3.

Division 3A

School Record Points Last Week
1. Garfield (9) 16-0 90 1
2. Mt. Spokane 15-1 78 2
3. O'Dea 13-4 68 3
4. Bellevue 16-2 52 6
(tie) Eastside Catholic 12-5 52 5
6. Gig Harbor 15-1 48 4
7. Nathan Hale 15-1 32 8
8. Auburn 12-5 30 7
9. Timberline 12-4 12 T9
10. Arlington 14-2 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Monroe 8. Ferris 6. Mountain View 3. Stanwood 3. Mountlake Terrace 2.

Division 2A

School Record Points Last Week
1. Pullman (5) 13-0 76 1
2. Lynden (3) 14-1 75 2
3. Anacortes 14-1 64 3
4. Mark Morris 15-1 51 T5
5. Sehome 13-3 45 4
6. Prosser 14-3 44 T5
7. Renton 15-0 25 8
8. Tumwater 13-4 21 7
9. R.A. Long 14-3 19 9
10. West Valley (Spokane) 13-1 11 10

    • Others receiving votes: Foss 4. Enumclaw 3. Grandview 1. North Kitsap 1.

    Division 1A

    School Record Points Last Week
    1. Annie Wright (5) 16-1 74 T2
    2. Lynden Christian (3) 15-2 66 1
    3. Zillah 15-1 65 T2
    4. Freeman 15-1 56 5
    5. Blaine 12-3 45 6
    6. King's 11-5 33 4
    7. Toppenish 13-3 32 7
    8. Overlake School 12-6 31 8
    9. Omak 12-5 14 9
    10. Sultan 13-2 11 10

    Others receiving votes: Life Christian Academy 8. Seton Catholic 4. King’s Way Christian School 1.

    Division 2B

    School Record Points Last Week
    1. Columbia (Burbank) (6) 16-1 85 2
    2. Davenport (3) 15-2 82 1
    3. Morton-White Pass 14-2 61 3
    4. Lake Roosevelt 15-3 57 T5
    5. Napavine 14-3 50 8
    6. Brewster 14-4 38 T5
    (tie) Colfax 14-3 38 6
    8. Wahkiakum 13-3 24 9
    9. Northwest Christian (Colbert) 14-2 18 NR
    10. Chief Leschi 14-2 11 NR
    (tie) Cle Elum(Roslyn 14-2 11 NR

    Others receiving votes: Adna 9. Liberty Bell 5. Toutle Lake 4. St. George’s 1. Ilwaco 1.

    Division B

    School Record Points Last Week
    1. DeSales (8) 16-1 89 1
    2. Wellpinit (1) 16-1 72 3
    3. Cusick 13-3 70 2
    4. Sunnyside Christian 12-3 64 4
    5. Oakville 13-3 42 5
    6. Willapa Valley 12-5 41 8
    7. Mossyrock 12-4 34 7
    8. Moses Lake Christian Academy 13-2 33 6
    9. Lummi 13-5 14 NR
    (tie) Tulalip Heritage 12-3 14 9

    Others receiving votes: Tacoma Baptist 9. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 8. Neah Bay 2. Inchelium 1. Tekoa-Rosalia 1. Pomeroy 1.

