May 19, 2023 GMT
Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance
|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|31
|11
|.738
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|26
|16
|.619
|5
|Round Rock (Texas)
|21
|20
|.512
|9½
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|20
|22
|.476
|11
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|20
|22
|.476
|11
|El Paso (San Diego)
|19
|23
|.452
|12
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|19
|23
|.452
|12
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|18
|24
|.429
|13
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|18
|24
|.429
|13
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|17
|24
|.415
|13½
___
|Thursday's Games
Salt Lake 13, Las Vegas 0
El Paso 4, Round Rock 1
Oklahoma City 6, Sugar Land 4
Albuquerque 5, Tacoma 2
Reno 11, Sacramento 3
|Friday's Games
El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Sacramento at Reno, 7:05 p.m.
El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
El Paso at Round Rock, 2:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Albuquerque, 3:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Reno, 4:05 p.m.