Washington Girls Basketball Prep Poll

AP - How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA Class, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):

Division 4A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Federal Way (9) 17-1 90 1 2. Mount Si 16-2 80 3 3. Curtis 16-3 70 4 4. Olympia 16-3 61 5 5. Skyline 14-2 58 2 6. Gonzaga Prep 14-3 37 6 7. Richland 12-2 23 8 (tie) Tahoma 14-3 23 T9 (tie) Kentridge 14-4 23 7 10. Woodinville 15-4 15 T9

Others receiving votes: Camas 9. Jackson 3. Sunnyside 3.

Division 3A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Garfield (9) 16-0 90 1 2. Mt. Spokane 15-1 78 2 3. O'Dea 13-4 68 3 4. Bellevue 16-2 52 6 (tie) Eastside Catholic 12-5 52 5 6. Gig Harbor 15-1 48 4 7. Nathan Hale 15-1 32 8 8. Auburn 12-5 30 7 9. Timberline 12-4 12 T9 10. Arlington 14-2 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Monroe 8. Ferris 6. Mountain View 3. Stanwood 3. Mountlake Terrace 2.

Division 2A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Pullman (5) 13-0 76 1 2. Lynden (3) 14-1 75 2 3. Anacortes 14-1 64 3 4. Mark Morris 15-1 51 T5 5. Sehome 13-3 45 4 6. Prosser 14-3 44 T5 7. Renton 15-0 25 8 8. Tumwater 13-4 21 7 9. R.A. Long 14-3 19 9 10. West Valley (Spokane) 13-1 11 10

Others receiving votes: Foss 4. Enumclaw 3. Grandview 1. North Kitsap 1.

Division 1A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Annie Wright (5) 16-1 74 T2 2. Lynden Christian (3) 15-2 66 1 3. Zillah 15-1 65 T2 4. Freeman 15-1 56 5 5. Blaine 12-3 45 6 6. King's 11-5 33 4 7. Toppenish 13-3 32 7 8. Overlake School 12-6 31 8 9. Omak 12-5 14 9 10. Sultan 13-2 11 10

Others receiving votes: Life Christian Academy 8. Seton Catholic 4. King’s Way Christian School 1.

Division 2B

School Record Points Last Week 1. Columbia (Burbank) (6) 16-1 85 2 2. Davenport (3) 15-2 82 1 3. Morton-White Pass 14-2 61 3 4. Lake Roosevelt 15-3 57 T5 5. Napavine 14-3 50 8 6. Brewster 14-4 38 T5 (tie) Colfax 14-3 38 6 8. Wahkiakum 13-3 24 9 9. Northwest Christian (Colbert) 14-2 18 NR 10. Chief Leschi 14-2 11 NR (tie) Cle Elum(Roslyn 14-2 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Adna 9. Liberty Bell 5. Toutle Lake 4. St. George’s 1. Ilwaco 1.

Division B

School Record Points Last Week 1. DeSales (8) 16-1 89 1 2. Wellpinit (1) 16-1 72 3 3. Cusick 13-3 70 2 4. Sunnyside Christian 12-3 64 4 5. Oakville 13-3 42 5 6. Willapa Valley 12-5 41 8 7. Mossyrock 12-4 34 7 8. Moses Lake Christian Academy 13-2 33 6 9. Lummi 13-5 14 NR (tie) Tulalip Heritage 12-3 14 9

Others receiving votes: Tacoma Baptist 9. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 8. Neah Bay 2. Inchelium 1. Tekoa-Rosalia 1. Pomeroy 1.