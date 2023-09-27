Donald Trump
Second Republican debate
Powerball jackpot
Government shutdown
Amazon sued by FTC
World News

China accuses Taiwan’s government of using economic and trade issues to seek independence

FILE - In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, visiting Australian lawmakers is greeted by Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. The Chinese government on Wednesday, Sept. 27, accused Taiwan's ruling party of seeking independence, a day after the self-governing island's president lobbied for Australia's support in joining a regional trade pact. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP, File)

FILE - In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, visiting Australian lawmakers is greeted by Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. The Chinese government on Wednesday, Sept. 27, accused Taiwan’s ruling party of seeking independence, a day after the self-governing island’s president lobbied for Australia’s support in joining a regional trade pact. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP, File)

 
Share

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government on Wednesday accused Taiwan’s ruling party of seeking independence, a day after the self-governing island’s president lobbied for Australia’s support in joining a regional trade pact.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, also said the recent Chinese military drills around Taiwan were held to combat “the arrogance of Taiwan independence separatist forces.”

China claims Taiwan, an island about 160 kilometers (100 miles) off its east coast, as its territory. The two split during the civil war that brought the Communists to power in China in 1949, with the losing Nationalists setting up their own government in Taiwan.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, meeting with six visiting Australian lawmakers on Tuesday, sought their country’s support for Taiwan’s bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, an 11-nation free trade agreement.

Other news
Artists perform as live pictures of Chinese President Xi Jinping waving the spectators are displayed on a large screen during the during the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
China goes on charm offensive at Asian Games, but doesn’t back down from regional confrontations
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, visiting Australian lawmakers is greeted by Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)
On a visit to Taiwan, Australian lawmakers call for warmer relations with self-ruled island
In this image provided by the Pingtung County Government, a firefighter tries to extinguish a fire at a factory of golf ball manufacturer Launch Technologies Co. in the southern county of Pingtung in Taiwan on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. The factory fire has left multiple people killed, and the victims include several firefighters, according to Taiwanese media reports. (Pingtung County Government via AP)
A Taiwan golf ball maker fined after a fatal fire for storing 30 times limit for hazardous material

The Australian parliamentary delegation discussed strengthening economic cooperation with Taiwan, particularly in clean energy, and expressed an interest in Taiwan’s semiconductor industry.

Zhu said that any participation by Taiwan in a regional economic grouping should be handled in accordance with the “one-China principle,” which holds that the Communist Party is the government of China and Taiwan is a part of the country.

“The Democratic Progressive Party’s attempt to seek independence in the name of economy and trade will not succeed,” she said, referring to Tsai’s political party.

Zhu signaled that China would not ease up on its military activity around Taiwan.

“As long as Taiwan independence’s provocations continue, the People’s Liberation Army’s actions to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity will not stop,” she said.