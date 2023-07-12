Paraguay’s president-elect recommits to ties as Taiwan’s last ally in South America

FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
Emergency workers help passengers with their bags while disembarking a supplemental train after their Amtrak train derailed near Union Station on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Washington. Two Amtrak train cars derailed, but upright, inside a tunnel near Union Station. D.C. Fire and EMS evaluated one passenger and no other injuries have been reported. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Amtrak derailment in Washington DC
Police and emergency vehicles are staged at Caesars Palace hotel-casino Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. A man has taken a woman hostage inside the Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas police said Tuesday. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Hostage freed after standoff at Vegas hotel
This May 19, 2019 photo provided by Dr. John Jones shows Mikala Jones at Surf Ranch in Lemoore, Calif., holding a surfboard his brother Daniel Jones made using material from the agave plant. Mikala Jones, a Hawaii surfer known for shooting awe-inspiring photos and videos from the inside of barreling waves, has died at the age of 44 after a surfing accident in Indonesia. (Dr. John Jones via AP)
Mikala Jones dies in surfing accident
This photo provided by Samsung C&T Corp. shows giant panda Ai Bao and her twin cubs at an amusement park in Yongin, South Korea, Friday, July 7, 2023. Ai Bao gave birth to the cubs, both female, last Friday at the Everland theme park near Seoul, the park’s operator, Samsung C&T resort group, said in a statement Tuesday. (Samsung C&T Corp. via AP)
Giant panda twins born in South Korea
World News

Paraguay’s president-elect recommits to ties as Taiwan’s last ally in South America

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Paraguay's president-elect Santiago Pena, left, and Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speak during a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Paraguay’s president-elect Santiago Pena, left, and Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen speak during a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Paraguay's president-elect Santiago Pena, center left, and Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speak during a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Paraguay’s president-elect Santiago Pena, center left, and Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen speak during a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Paraguay's president-elect Santiago Pena, left, speaks during a meeting with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Paraguay’s president-elect Santiago Pena, left, speaks during a meeting with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Paraguay's president-elect Santiago Pena, left, and Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speak during a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Paraguay’s president-elect Santiago Pena, left, and Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen speak during a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Paraguay's president-elect Santiago Pena, left, and Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speak during a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Paraguay’s president-elect Santiago Pena, left, and Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen speak during a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, center, welcomes Paraguay's president-elect Santiago Pena during a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen, center, welcomes Paraguay’s president-elect Santiago Pena during a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Paraguay's president-elect Santiago Pena, fifth from right, and Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, third from right, speak during a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Paraguay’s president-elect Santiago Pena, fifth from right, and Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen, third from right, speak during a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Paraguay's president-elect Santiago Pena, left, and Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen shake hands during a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Paraguay’s president-elect Santiago Pena, left, and Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen shake hands during a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

By SIMINA MISTREANU
 
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Paraguay’s president-elect, Santiago Pena, committed to maintaining diplomatic ties with Taiwan on Wednesday, going against a trend of Taipei’s diplomatic allies switching their allegiance to China.

Beijing considers self-governed Taiwan a breakaway province and prohibits its diplomatic partners from having formal ties with Taipei.

Pena, during a meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, affirmed “our commitment as Paraguayans to stand with the people of Taiwan for the next five years.”

Paraguay is one of only 13 countries in the world – and the last remaining in South America – that recognize Taiwan as a country and do not have diplomatic relations with China.

Taiwan’s remaining diplomatic allies are generally smaller countries in Central America, the Caribbean and South Pacific, along with Eswatini in southern Africa and Vatican City.

China has intensified its campaign to win over Taiwan’s diplomatic allies since independence-leaning Tsai took office in 2016, in part by offering infrastructure investments to developing countries. It recently managed to sway Honduras, which broke ties with Taipei and opened an embassy in Beijing.

Pena, who is visiting Taiwan with members of his incoming government as well as his wife and daughter through Saturday, said he wanted to boost trade and investment ties with Taiwan.

“I will work for the next few years to convey to the people of Taiwan, mainly to the business community, that investing in Paraguay not only responds to a diplomatic interest but also responds to both nations’ mutual economic benefit,” he said.

Tsai said Taiwan and Paraguay “helped each other to overcome the challenge of the epidemic.”

“In the face of the expansion of authoritarianism, we expect Taiwan and Paraguay to stand together on the frontline of free democracy and contribute to global stability and development,” she said.

Pena had promised to maintain ties with Taiwan on the campaign trail, unlike his main competitor, Efrain Alegre, who had advocated switching allegiance to China.

Paraguay’s government has in recent years seen intense lobbying from local beef and soy producers seeking greater access to the Chinese market. The senate in 2020 voted on a failed initiative to reconsider ties with Taipei.

Pena was to also meet with Taiwanese Vice President William Lai, who is the governing Democratic Progressive Party’s candidate in the January presidential election.