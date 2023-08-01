Taiwan amends laws on sexual harassment after recent #MeToo wave

FILE - Angus Cloud, a cast member in the HBO drama series "Euphoria," poses at the premiere of the series at the ArcLight Hollywood, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud dead at 25
A partially completed "X" sign rests atop the company headquarters, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, on Friday, July 28, 2023. San Francisco has launched an investigation into the sign as city officials say replacing letters or symbols on buildings, or erecting a sign on top of one, requires a permit. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
‘X’ sign removed from Twitter’s headquarters
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens portraying Pee-wee Herman poses for a portrait while promoting "The Pee-wee Herman Show" live stage play, Monday, Dec. 7, 2009, in Los Angeles. Reubens died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public, his publicist said in a statement. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok, File)
Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies
U.S. team sing their national anthem ahead of play in the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
USWNT needs to win or draw to survive
FILE - President Joe Biden greats a group of Thunderbird pilots after arriving at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo., Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Biden has decided to keep U.S. Space Command headquarters in Colorado, overturning a last-ditch decision by the Trump administration to move it to Alabama and ending months of politically fueled debate, according to senior U.S. officials. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Biden to keep Space Command in Colorado
World News

Taiwan amends laws on sexual harassment after recent #MeToo wave

FILE - In this image made from video provided by the Democratic Progressive Party, Hsu Li-ming, Secretary general of Democratic Progressive Party, second left, leads other members to bow at a news conference offering apology to victims who say they were sexually harassed and the public in Taipei, Taiwan, on June 2, 2023. Taiwan amended three laws governing sexual harassment on Monday, July 31 in a special session of the legislature, after a wave of #MeToo accusations hit the island in June. (Democratic Progressive Party via AP, File)

FILE - In this image made from video provided by the Democratic Progressive Party, Hsu Li-ming, Secretary general of Democratic Progressive Party, second left, leads other members to bow at a news conference offering apology to victims who say they were sexually harassed and the public in Taipei, Taiwan, on June 2, 2023. Taiwan amended three laws governing sexual harassment on Monday, July 31 in a special session of the legislature, after a wave of #MeToo accusations hit the island in June. (Democratic Progressive Party via AP, File)

By HUIZHONG WU
 
Share

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan amended three laws governing sexual harassment in a special session of the legislature, after a wave of #MeToo accusations hit the island in June.

The changes approved Monday include higher penalties and longer periods for victims to come forward and report an incident to authorities. The changes are an attempt to address the issues raised by the recent accusations of sexual violence in Taiwan.

Taiwan has three laws governing sexual harassment: one for the workplace, one for schools and one that covers spheres outside those two domains.

Under the workplace law, employers can now be fined up to 1 million New Taiwan Dollars ($31,680) if they fail to address sexual harassment complaints. Employers are also required to report cases to the local division of their labor department.

Other news
FILE - Taiwan's military holds drills of the annual Han Kuang military exercises that simulate an anti-landing operations near the coast in New Taipei City, northern Taiwan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Taiwan military mobilized for routine defense exercises from July 24-28. The U.S. is set to announce $345 million in military aid for Taiwan, two U.S. officials said Friday. It would be the Biden administration's first major package drawing on America's own stockpiles under a new policy intended to speed up military aid to help Taiwan counter China. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying, File)
China says US military aid to Taiwan will not deter its will to unify the island
FILE - Taiwan's military holds drills of the annual Han Kuang military exercises that simulate an anti-landing operations near the coast in New Taipei City, northern Taiwan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Taiwan military mobilized for routine defense exercises from July 24-28. The U.S. is set to announce $345 million in military aid for Taiwan, two U.S. officials said Friday. It would be the Biden administration's first major package drawing on America's own stockpiles under a new policy intended to speed up military aid to help Taiwan counter China. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying, File)
US announces $345 million military aid package for Taiwan
FILE - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is presented the International Atomic Energy Agency's comprehensive report on Fukushima treated water release by IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, on July 4, 2023. Japan stepped up its alarm over China's assertiveness in the region, its growing military ties to Russia and its claims on Taiwan in an annual defense paper released Friday, July 28, 2023 that is the first under Tokyo's new security strategy calling for a major military buildup. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool, File)
Japan raises alarm over China’s military, Russia ties and Taiwan tensions in new defense paper

The education law, amended last Friday, explicitly makes it illegal for educators to have a romantic relationship with students under the age of 18. Further, principals and teachers who fail to report to the Ministry of Education a sexual harassment allegation within 24 hours can be fined.

Legislators also extended the penalty for sexual harassment to three years in jail under the Sexual Harassment Prevention Act, and raised the heaviest fine to 600,000 New Taiwan dollars ($19,000).

Taiwan’s #MeToo movement was reignited in May when a young woman who worked for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party accused film director Hsueh Chao-hui of groping her and making unwanted sexual advances.

Chen Chien-jou, who identified herself publicly while making the accusation, wrote that she did not just want to let it go, quoting a line from a Taiwanese TV show called Wavemakers. More accusations of sexual harassment followed from other Taiwanese women against politicians, before spreading to other areas including entertainment, music and schools.

The new amendments also plug in certain loopholes, such as requiring small businesses and companies with fewer than 30 people but more than 10 to set up mechanisms for reporting sexual harassment. Small businesses were previously exempt from such a requirement.

More than 90% of businesses in Taiwan have 30 people or fewer, said Chen Wan-hui, a legislator in the Taiwan People’s Party.