Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Russia-Ukraine war
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
Walt Nauta, left, a valet to former President Donald Trump who is charged with helping the ex-president hide classified documents the Justice Department wanted back, arrives for his arraignment along with defense attorney Stanley Woodward, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building in Miami, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Trump’s valet pleads not guilty
In this image taken from video, smoke rises from a cargo ship early Thursday, July 6, 2023, in the port of Newark, New Jersey. Two firefighters were killed battling the blaze that began when cars caught fire deep inside the ship carrying 5,000 cars at the port, Newark's fire chief said. (WABC-TV via AP)
2 NJ firefighters die battling cargo ship blaze
FILE - Jwan Yosef, left, and Ricky Martin appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Ricky Martin announces divorce
World News

The Afghan Taliban say they banned beauty salons because they offered forbidden services

 
Share

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Women’s beauty salons were banned in Afghanistan because they offered services forbidden by Islam and caused economic hardships for grooms’ families during wedding festivities, the Taliban said Thursday.

The explanation came days after the group confirmed they were giving all salons in the country one month to wind down their businesses and close shop, drawing concern from international officials worried about the impact on female entrepreneurs.

The ruling is the latest curb on the rights and freedoms of Afghan women and girls, following edicts barring them from education, public spaces and most forms of employment.

Other news
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
US to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package: AP sources
The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia.
FILE - Cargo ships are seen lined up outside the Port of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Los Angeles. Maritime nations are finalizing a plan Thursday, July 6, 2023, to slash emissions from the shipping industry to net zero by around 2050 but experts warn the deal falls well short of what’s needed to prevent climate catastrophe. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
Nations set to agree on shipping emissions cuts but fall short of aligning with climate goals
Maritime nations have been finalizing a plan Thursday to slash emissions from the shipping industry to net zero by close to 2050 but experts warn the deal falls well short of what’s needed to prevent climate catastrophe.
FILE - Haiti's President Jovenel Moise walks with his wife Martine to the National Palace after being sworn-in, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti Feb. 7, 2017. Attorneys for the widow of the slain president filed a lawsuit on June 22, 2023 in Florida against those accused in his assassination, which is still under investigation. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery, File)
Ombudsman office condemns pace of investigation into assassination of Haiti’s President Moïse
An ombudsman office in Haiti has denounced what it called the “unacceptable slowness” of the investigation into the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse nearly two years after he was killed.
FILE - Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, March 8, 2023. Pope Francis travels to the periphery of Roman Catholicism this summer when he becomes the first pontiff to visit Mongolia, a central Asian nation squeezed between Russia and China with just 1,500 Catholics. The Sept. 1-4 schedule released on Thursday, July 6, 2023, is light by papal standards, and includes a full day of rest upon arrival, which appears to be a concession to the 86-year-old pope’s recent health issues. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)
Pope Francis’ trip to Mongolia in September will be closely watched by Russia and China
Pope Francis will travel to the periphery of Roman Catholicism this summer becoming the first pontiff to visit Mongolia.

In a video clip released Thursday, Sadiq Akif Mahjer, the spokesman for the Taliban-run Virtue and Vice Ministry, listed a series of services salons offered that he said went against Islam. Those included eyebrow shaping, the use of other people’s hair to augment a woman’s natural hair and the application of makeup, which would interfere with the ablutions required before offering prayers, he said.

In addition, the salons cause economic stress on grooms’ families, who are required by custom to pay for the pre-wedding salon visit by the bride and her close female relatives, he said.

The ban comes days after the Taliban supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, claimed his government had taken steps for the betterment of women’s lives in Afghanistan.

Amena Sharifi, who owns a Kabul salon, said she was the only breadwinner in her family, since her husband, a former policeman, has been unemployed since the Taliban took power in August 2021.

“The beauty salon was our only income, and now I don’t know what to do? How we should pay for our expenses?” the mother of four said.

The families of three other women working for her will also lose their incomes, she said.