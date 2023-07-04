FILE - A diverse line of Barbies are displayed at Toy Fair New York on Feb. 24, 2020. Vietnam's state media have reported that the government banned distribution of the popular ‘Barbie’ movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Vietnam bans ‘Barbie’ movie
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, center, is flanked by former player Laura Robson, right, as they watch the first round women's singles match between Britain's Katie Boulter and Australia's Daria Saville, on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/Pool Photo via AP)
Wimbledon Day 2
A Highland Park Strong sign is displayed at a restaurant in Highland Park, Ill., Monday, July 3, 2023. One year after a shooter terrorized July Fourth parade-goers in Highland Park, Illinois, community members are planning to gather to honor the seven people who were killed, commemorate the day and reclaim the space to move forward. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
A year after Highland Park shooting
A Ukrainian soldier prepares a drone on the frontline in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)
Russia- Ukraine war
This photo provided by Tara Goodall shows a crack in the ceiling of a Hawaiian Airlines plane that encountered severe turbulence during a flight from Honolulu to Sydney, June 30, 2023. The airline says airport medics assessed and released three injured passengers when the flight landed in Sydney. One passenger and three flight attendants were "referred for further evaluation," the airline said. (Tara Goodall via AP)
7 injured in turbulence
World News

The Taliban ban women’s beauty salons in Afghanistan

FILE- Beauticians put makeup on customers at Ms. Sadat's Beauty Salon in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, April 25, 2021. A spokesman at Afghanistan's Vice and Virtue Ministry said Tuesday, July 4, 2023, the Taliban are banning women's beauty salons. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)
FILE - A woman walks past a beauty salon and dress shop in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015. A spokesman at Afghanistan's Vice and Virtue Ministry said Tuesday, July 4, 2023, the Taliban are banning women's beauty salons. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)
FILE - A woman walks past beauty salons with window decorations which have been defaced in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. A spokesman at Afghanistan's Vice and Virtue Ministry said Tuesday, July 4, 2023, the Taliban are banning women's beauty salons. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
FILE - A woman enters a beauty salon in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. A spokesman at Afghanistan's Vice and Virtue Ministry said Tuesday, July 4, 2023, the Taliban are banning women's beauty salons. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
By RIAZAT BUTT
 
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban are banning women’s beauty salons in Afghanistan, a government spokesman said Tuesday.

It’s the latest curb on the rights and freedoms of Afghan women and girls, following edicts barring them from education, public spaces and most forms of employment.

A spokesman for the Taliban-run Virtue and Vice Ministry, Mohammad Sidik Akif Mahajar, didn’t give details of the ban. He only confirmed the contents of a letter circulating on social media.

The ministry-issued letter, dated June 24, says it conveys a verbal order from the supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada. The ban targets the capital, Kabul, and all provinces, and gives salons throughout the country a month’s notice to wind down their businesses. After that period, they must close and submit a report about their closure. The letter doesn’t give reasons for the ban.

Its release comes days after Akhundzada claimed that his government has taken the necessary steps for the betterment of women’s lives in Afghanistan.

One beauty salon owner said she was her family’s only breadwinner after her husband died in a 2017 car bombing. She didn’t want to be named or mention her salon for fear of reprisals.

Between eight to 12 women visit her Kabul salon every day, she said.

“Day by day they (the Taliban) are imposing limitations on women,” she told The Associated Press. “Why are they only targeting women? Aren’t we human? Don’t we have the right to work or live?”

Despite initial promises of a more moderate rule than during their previous stint in power in the 1990s, the Taliban have imposed harsh measures since seizing Afghanistan in August 2021 as U.S. and NATO forces were pulling out.

They have barred women from public spaces, like parks and gyms, and cracked down on media freedoms. The measures have triggered a fierce international uproar, increasing the country’s isolation at a time when its economy has collapsed — and have worsened a humanitarian crisis.