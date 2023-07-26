Movie Review: Horror flick ‘Talk to Me’ is a hand-some high-five for twin Australian filmmakers

Actor Kevin Spacey walks outside Southwark Crown Court in London, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The Jury continues deliberations in the trial of Kevin Spacey. The Hollywood star, 63, denies nine charges including sexual assault, which are alleged to have been committed between 2001 and 2013. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Kevin Spacey acquitted
In this image provide by NOAA, the sun shines on coral showing sign of bleaching at Cheeca Rocks off the coast of Islamorada, Fla., on July 23, 2023. Scientists have seen devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida — coral bleaching and some death. (Andrew Ibarra/NOAA via AP)
Water in Florida hits hot tub temperatures
Smoke rises from a construction crane that caught fire in Manhattan, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in New York. The crane lost its long arm, which smashed against a nearby building, dangled and then plummeted to the street as people ran for their lives on the sidewalk below. Some people suffered minor injuries, but no one died, according to Mayor Eric Adams .(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Construction crane catches fire in New York
FILE - NatWest Chief Executive Officer Alison Rose at NatWest's headquarters in London, on March 21, 2023 where she hosted the inaugural meeting of her new Business Taskforce for Early Childhood. The chief executive of one of NatWest, one of Britain's biggest banks, left her job on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 after discussing personal details of a client, the populist politician Nigel Farage, with a journalist. (Daniel Leal/Pool Photo via AP, File)
UK bank CEO ousted
United States' Lindsey Horan (10), Megan Rapinoe (15) and Sophia Smith top, celebrate after Horan scored their third goal during the second half of the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US vs. Dutch in Women’s World Cup
Entertainment

Movie Review: Horror flick ‘Talk to Me’ is a hand-some high-five for twin Australian filmmakers

This image released by A24 Films shows Sophie Wilde in a scene from "Talk to Me." (A24 via AP)
1 of 5 | 

This image released by A24 Films shows Sophie Wilde in a scene from “Talk to Me.” (A24 via AP)
This image released by A24 Films shows Sophie Wilde in a scene from "Talk to Me." (Matthew Thorne/A24 via AP)
2 of 5 | 

This image released by A24 Films shows Sophie Wilde in a scene from “Talk to Me.” (Matthew Thorne/A24 via AP)
This image released by A24 Films shows Sophie Wilde in a scene from "Talk to Me." (Matthew Thorne/A24 via AP)
3 of 5 | 

This image released by A24 Films shows Sophie Wilde in a scene from “Talk to Me.” (Matthew Thorne/A24 via AP)
This image released by A24 Films shows Joe Bird in a scene from "Talk to Me." (Matthew Thorne/A24 via AP)
4 of 5 | 

This image released by A24 Films shows Joe Bird in a scene from “Talk to Me.” (Matthew Thorne/A24 via AP)
This image released by A24 Films shows Sophie Wilde in a scene from "Talk to Me." (Matthew Thorne/A24 via AP)
5 of 5 | 

This image released by A24 Films shows Sophie Wilde in a scene from “Talk to Me.” (Matthew Thorne/A24 via AP)
By MARK KENNEDY
 
Share

You’ve got to hand it to the Philippou brothers. They’ve taken an old horror cliche — a severed hand — and made something worth, well, applauding.

“Talk to Me,” which hits theaters this Friday, is a stylish, well-crafted piece of filmmaking that marks the auspicious arrival of twin Australian filmmakers Michael and Danny Philippou.

Directed by the brothers from a script by Danny Philippou and Bill Hinzman, “Talk to Me” is modern and yet ancient, with just enough jump-cuts and zombies and dread, but not too much. It also downshifts out of madness in the final third to explore loss and guilt just when most films would ramp up the running-from-scary-guys part.

Other news
This image released by Disney Enterprises shows, from left, Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish and Danny DeVito in a scene from "Haunted Mansion." (Disney Enterprises via AP)
Movie Review: Baby’s first horror? Disney’s ‘Haunted Mansion’ conjures up a story about grief
LaKeith Stanfield plays a grief-stricken astrophysicist who tries to help a single mother played by Rosario Dawson out with her haunted house in “Haunted Mansion,” based on the Disney ride.
Actor Kevin Spacey walks outside Southwark Crown Court in London, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The Jury continues deliberations in the trial of Kevin Spacey. The Hollywood star, 63, denies nine charges including sexual assault, which are alleged to have been committed between 2001 and 2013. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
London jury acquits Kevin Spacey of sexual assault charges on his birthday
A London jury has acquitted Kevin Spacey on sexual assault charges stemming from allegations by four men dating back 20 years.
This image released by Max shows Issa Rae, left, Kumail Nanjiani, center, and Gina Prince-Bythewood in a scene from the series "Project Greenlight: A New Generation." (Max via AP)
Issa Rae offers aspiring female directors a chance to shine on rebooted ‘Project Greenlight’ series
From Issa Rae’s perspective, there’s plenty of talented female filmmakers willing to work. However, she knows most haven’t been afforded the same support as their male counterparts.
This photo provided by New Zealand designer Emma Hayes shows the designer’s Willow wallpaper in chocolate pattern. Hayes draws much of her inspiration from the landscape around her. Wallpaper is back in a big way, decor experts say, and many make a statement through story or texture. (Emma Hayes via AP)
Nature, history and imagination infuse new wallpapers that help a room tell a story
Wallpaper is back in fashion in decor, and often tells a story. The latest designs are statement makers, ranging from the fun and fantastical to the contemplative and scientific.

Our focus here are a pack of teens in Australia. Teens Down Under are pretty much the same as they are everywhere — snarky, peer-pressure-y and clique-y. But in addition to stealing their parents’ booze and smoking, these guys have a porcelain hand that is a doorway to hell.

Curiously, these teens don’t sit around and play beer pong or spin-the-bottle. They take turns holding the hand and inviting whatever bug-eyed, damp and foul demon to enter their body. (For not too long, though: 90 seconds sounds good before someone needs to cut the connection.) The kids film it all on their phones and post it on social media. (Who should get royalties isn’t clear.)

OK, let’s talk about this hand, which initially just looks like one of those mannequin pieces you find in upscale jewelry stores to show off expensive rings. It’s got loads of graffiti but looks pleasant enough. Underneath the porcelain we’re told, might be the severed hand of a medium or a satanist. Don’t ask a lot of questions about how some teens in suburban Australia got it. Talk to the hand.

What’s surprising is the joy it brings to our weird group. Being possessed in this movie is a rush — an unconventional idea in the horror genre — even though the demon who briefly controls you can do embarrassing things, like make out with a dog. The script seems to be playing with notions of recreational drugs as much as horror here.

The heroine of this tale is played by Sophie Wilde and it’s her vehicle to stardom, too. It’s a role that asks her to be sad, exuberant, frightened, deadly, possessed, lusty, mournful and vengeful. She is all those things and more. She’s one to watch.

Her Mia is grieving the anniversary of her mother’s suspicious death and a demon that may or may not be mom shows up during their little game. That leads the plot in the second half to go supernatural and where holes in the logic tend to stretch.

But there’s no doubt the Philippou brothers have possessed us. Born and raised on YouTube — they cut their filmmaking teeth building RackaRacka (take that, fancy film schools) — they’ve crashed the party with a great debut. Welcome them warmly, just don’t shake their hands.

“Talk to Me,” an A24 release, is rated R for “strong, bloody violent content, some sexual material and language throughout.” Running time: 95 minutes. Three stars out of four.

___

MPAA definition of R: Restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits