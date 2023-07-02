FILE - Fireworks explode during the "Freedom Blast" Fourth of July Festivities in Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. Extremely hot, dry conditions forecast through the Fourth of July across much of the West are heightening concerns about wildfires and the dangers of fireworks. (Tyler Sipe/The Deseret News via AP, File)
Gooch birdies final hole to beat DeChambeau and win his 3rd LIV Golf title

First-place individual champion Talor Gooch, of RangeGoats GC, poses with the trophy after the final round of LIV Golf Andalucía at Real Club Valderrama, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in San Roque, Spain. (Montana Pritchard/LIV Golf via AP)

Captain Bryson DeChambeau, of Crushers GC, hits from the seventh tee during the final round of LIV Golf Andalucía at Real Club Valderrama, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in San Roque, Spain. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via AP)

Second-place individual champion captain Bryson DeChambeau, left, of Crushers GC, and his caddie look on during the trophy ceremony of LIV Golf Andalucía at Real Club Valderrama, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in San Roque, Spain. (LIV Golf via AP)

Captain Joaquín Niemann, of Torque GC, hits from the seventh tee during the final round of LIV Golf Andalucía at Real Club Valderrama, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in San Roque, Spain. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via AP)

Sebastián Muñoz, of Torque GC, hits from the seventh tee during the final round of LIV Golf Andalucía at Real Club Valderrama, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in San Roque, Spain. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via AP)

Talor Gooch, of RangeGoats GC, celebrates winning on the 18th green during the final round of LIV Golf Andalucía at Real Club Valderrama, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in San Roque, Spain. (LIV Golf via AP)

First-place team champions Torque GC, from left to right, Sebastián Muñoz, Mito Pereira, Joaquín Niemann and David Puig pose for a photo with the team trophy after the final round of LIV Golf Andalucía at Real Club Valderrama, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in San Roque, Spain. (Montana Pritchard/LIV Golf via AP)

SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — Talor Gooch won his third LIV Golf League title of the year on Sunday when he made a curling 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole at Valderrama for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot victory over Bryson DeChambeau.

Gooch won $4 million for the victory in Spain. Along with victories in Australia and Singapore, the former Oklahoma State player now has earned $13,376,583 in eight LIV events this year.

He also becomes the first player with three victories in the Saudi-funded rival league. Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson have two wins apiece.

DeChambeau started the third and final round with a one-shot lead and twice expanded that to a two-shot margin, the last time as they made the turn. Gooch caught him with birdies on the 10th and 13th holes, setting up the big finish.

Both birdied the par-5 17th. And then on the final hole, Gooch rolled in a right-to-left breaking putt to deny DeChambeau, who closed with a 69.

Koepka closed with a 68. He started three shots behind and fell further off the pace quickly. Koepka, the PGA Championship winner, tried to keep in range until a bogey on the 13th hole all but ended his chances.

Gooch finished at 12-under 201.

He previously won by three shots in Australia, and then followed that up with a playoff victory over Sergio Garcia in Singapore. Gooch had not played in a month leading up to Valderrama because he was not exempt and did not enter the U.S. Open.

He is in the field for the British Open in three weeks. LIV Golf moves on to its next event outside London, where the series began a year ago.

On the team side, Joaquin Niemann and Sebastian Munoz each shot 68 to lead Torque to a comfortable victory.

