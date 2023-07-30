Investigators examine a damaged skyscraper in the "Moscow City" business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo)
Drone attack on Moscow
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell addresses health concerns
FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Women’s World Cup: How to Watch
Showtimes for the films "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie" are pictured behind the ticket booth at the Los Feliz Theatre, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
‘Barbie’ bonanza continues
This photo provided by the San Bernardino County Fire Department shows fire department personnel responding to a small plane that crashed into a hanger at Cable Airport in Upland, Calif., Sunday, July 30, 2023. (San Bernardino County Fire Department via AP)
Three killed in Calif. small plane crash
Sports

Buccaneers 1st-round pick Calijah Kancey strains right calf during training camp drill

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (94) runs during a "Back Together Weekend" NFL football training camp practice Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (94) runs during a “Back Together Weekend” NFL football training camp practice Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

 
Share

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — First-round draft pick Calijah Kancey of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was carted off the practice field Sunday with what coach Todd Bowles described as a right calf strain.

“We’ll get an MRI and see where it’s at,” said Bowles, who did not speculate on the severity of the injury suffered when the defensive tackle made a sharp turn during a training camp drill.

Kancey was the 19th overall pick in the draft and is expected to be an immediate starter after drawing comparisons in college to another former Pitt standout, three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald.

The injury occurred on the fourth day of camp with the Bucs.

“He’s adapting to the scheme, mentally, and then he was adding his physical part to it,” Bowles said. “He was putting it together quicker than normal rookies do. Hopefully it’s not that bad and he can get back.”

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was also carted off the field on Thursday with a calf strain. Bengals coach Zac Taylor has said that Burrow will be out “several weeks.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL