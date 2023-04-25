AP NEWS
2023 NFL Seven Round Draft Order

April 25, 2023 GMT
denotes picks involved in trades that are not yet official
First Round

1. Carolina Panthers (from Chicago)

2. Houston Texans

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Indianapolis Colts

5. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)

6. Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams)

7. Las Vegas Raiders

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Chicago Bears (from Carolina)

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)

11. Tennessee Titans

12. Houston Texans (from Cleveland)

13. New York Jets

14. New England Patriots

15. Green Bay Packers

16. Washington Commanders

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

18. Detroit Lions

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Seattle Seahawks

21. Los Angeles Chargers

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Minnesota Vikings

24. Jacksonville Jaguars

25. New York Giants

26. Dallas Cowboys

27. Buffalo Bills

28. Cincinnati Bengals

29. New Orleans (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver)

30. Philadelphia Eagles

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Second Round

32. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago)

33. Houston Texans

34. Arizona Cardinals

35. Indianapolis Colts

36. Los Angeles Rams

37. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)

38. Las Vegas Raiders

39. Carolina Panthers

40. New Orleans Saints

41. Tennessee Titans

42. New York Jets (from Cleveland)

43. New York Jets

44. Atlanta Falcons

45. Green Bay Packers

46. New England Patriots

    • 47. Washington Commanders

    48. Detroit Lions

    49. Pittsburgh Steelers

    50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    51. Miami Dolphins

    52. Seattle Seahawks

    53. Chicago Bears (from Baltimore)

    54. Los Angeles Chargers

    55. Detroit Lions (from Minnesota)

    56. Jacksonville Jaguars

    57. New York Giants

    58. Dallas Cowboys

    59. Buffalo Bills

    60. Cincinnati Bengals

    61. Chicago Bears (from San Francisco through Carolina)

    62. Philadelphia Eagles

    63. Kansas City Chiefs

    Third Round

    64. Chicago Bears

    65. Houston Texans

    66. Arizona Cardinals

    67. Denver Broncos (from Indianapolis)

    68. Denver Broncos

    69. Los Angeles Rams

    70. Las Vegas Raiders

    71. New Orleans Saints

    72. Tennessee Titans

    73. Houston Texans (from Cleveland)

    74. Cleveland Browns (from N.Y. Jets)

    75. Atlanta Falcons

    76. New England Patriots (from Carolina)

    77. Los Angeles Rams (from New England through Miami)

    78. Green Bay Packers

    79. Indianapolis Colts (from Washington)

    80. Pittsburgh Steelers

    81. Detroit Lions

    82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    83. Seattle Seahawks

    84. Miami Dolphins

    85. Los Angeles Chargers

    86. Baltimore Ravens

    87. Minnesota Vikings

    88. Jacksonville Jaguars

    89. New York Giants

    90. Dallas Cowboys

    91. Buffalo Bills

    92. Cincinnati Bengals

    93. Carolina Panthers (from San Francisco)

    94. Philadelphia Eagles

    95. Kansas City Chiefs

    96. Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection)

    97. Washington Commanders (Compensatory Selection)

    98. Cleveland Browns (Special Compensatory Selection)

    99. San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection)

    100. LV from KC through NYG (Special Compensatory Selection)

    101. San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection)

    102. San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection)

    Fourth Round

    103. Chicago Bears

    104. Houston Texans

    105. Arizona Cardinals

    106. Indianapolis Colts

    107. New England Patriots (from L.A. Rams)

    108. Denver Broncos

    109. Las Vegas Raiders

    110. Atlanta Falcons (from Tennessee)

    111. Cleveland Browns

    112. New York Jets

    113. Atlanta Falcons

    114. Carolina Panthers

    115. New Orleans Saints

    116. Green Bay Packers

    117. New England Patriots

    118. Washington Commanders

    119. Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit)

    120. Pittsburgh Steelers

    121. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Tampa Bay)

    122. Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami)

    123. Seattle Seahawks

    124. Baltimore Ravens

    125. Los Angeles Chargers

    126. Cleveland Browns (from Minnesota)

    127. Jacksonville Jaguars

    128. New York Giants

    129. Dallas Cowboys

    130. Buffalo Bills

    131. Cincinnati Bengals

    132. Carolina Panthers (from San Francisco)

    133. Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia)

    134. Kansas City Chiefs

    135. New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)

    Fifth Round

    136. Chicago Bears

    137. Buffalo Bills (from Arizona)

    138. Indianapolis Colts

    139. Denver Broncos

    140. Cleveland Browns (from L.A. Rams)

    141. Las Vegas Raiders

    142. Cleveland Browns

    143. New York Jets

    144. Las Vegas Raiders (from Atlanta)

    145. Carolina Panthers

    146. New Orleans Saints

    147. Tennessee Titans

    148. Chicago Bears (from New England through Baltimore)

    149. Green Bay Packers

    150. Washington Commanders

    151. Seattle Seahawks (from Pittsburgh)

    152. Detroit Lions

    153. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    154. Seattle Seahawks

    155. San Francisco 49ers (from Miami)

    156. Los Angeles Chargers

    157. Baltimore Ravens

    158. Minnesota Vikings

    159. Detroit Lions (from Jacksonville through Atlanta)

    160. New York Giants

    161. Houston Texans (from Dallas)

    162. Indianapolis Colts (from Buffalo)

    163. Cincinnati Bengals

    164. San Francisco 49ers

    165. New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia)

    166. Kansas City Chiefs

    167. Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

    168. Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection)

    169. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)

    170. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)

    171. Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

    172. New York Giants (Compensatory Selection)

    173. San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

    174. Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Selection)

    175. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Compensatory Selection)

    176. Indianapolis Colts from Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)

    177. Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

    Sixth Round

    178. Kansas City Chiefs (from Chicago through Miami)

    179. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Houston)

    180. Arizona Cardinals

    181. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Indianapolis)

    182. Los Angeles Rams

    183. Detroit Lions (from Denver)

    184. New England Patriots (from Las Vegas)

    185. Jacksonville Jaguars (from N.Y. Jets)

    186. Tennessee Titans (from Atlanta)

    187. New England Patriots (from Carolina)

    188. Houston Texans (from New Orleans)

    189. Los Angeles Rams (from Tennessee)

    190. Cleveland Browns

    191. Los Angeles Rams (from Green Bay)

    192. New England Patriots

    193. Washington Commanders

    194. Detroit Lions

    195. Denver Broncos (from Pittsburgh)

    196. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    197. Miami Dolphins

    198. Seattle Seahawks

    199. Baltimore Ravens

    200. Los Angeles Chargers

    201. Houston Texans (from Minnesota)

    202. Jacksonville Jaguars

    203. Houston Texans (from N.Y. Giants)

    204. Las Vegas Raiders (from Dallas)

    205. Buffalo Bills

    206. Cincinnati Bengals

    207. New York Jets (from San Francisco through Houston)

    208. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Philadelphia)

    209. New York Giants (from Kansas City)

    210. New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)

    211. Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)

    212. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)

    213. Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection)

    214. Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Selection)

    215. Washington Commanders (Compensatory Selection)

    216. San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

    217. Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)

    Seventh Round

    218. Chicago Bears

    219. Philadelphia Eagles (from Houston through Minnesota)

    220. Las Vegas Raiders (from Arizona)

    221. Indianapolis Colts

    222. San Francisco 49ers (from Denver)

    223. Los Angeles Rams

    224. Atlanta Falcons (from Las Vegas)

    225. Atlanta Falcons

    226. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Carolina)

    227. New Orleans Saints

    228. Tennessee Titans

    229. Cleveland Browns

    230. Houston Texans (from N.Y. Jets through Tampa Bay)

    231. Las Vegas Raiders (from New England)

    232. Green Bay Packers

    233. Washington Commanders

    234. Los Angeles Rams* (from Pittsburgh)

    235. Green Bay Packers (from Detroit through L.A. Rams)

    236. Indianapolis Colts (from Tampa Bay)

    237. Seattle Seahawks

    238. Miami Dolphins

    239. Los Angeles Chargers

    240. New York Giants (from Baltimore)

    241. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Minnesota through Denver)

    242. Green Bay Packers (from Jacksonville)

    243. New York Giants

    244. Dallas Cowboys

    245. New England Patriots (from Buffalo through Atlanta)

    246. Cincinnati Bengals

    247. San Francisco 49ers

    248. Philadelphia Eagles

    249. Kansas City Chiefs

    250. Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)

    251. Pittsburgh (from L.A. Rams Compensatory Selection)

    252. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Compensatory Selection)

    253. San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

    254. New York Giants (Compensatory Selection)

    255. San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

    256. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)

    257. New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)

    258. Chicago Bears (Compensatory Selection)

    259. Houston Texans (Compensatory Selection)

