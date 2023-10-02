Stamkos, Kucherov, Hedman, Point motivated to help Lightning remain among NHL elite

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

COACH: Jon Cooper (480-250-67).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 10 vs. Nashville.

DEPARTURES: C Alex Killorn, C Ross Colton, F Corey Perry, F Pat Maroon, F Pierre Edouard-Bellemare, D Ian Cole, G Brian Elliott.

ADDITIONS: F Conor Sheary, F Luke Glendening, F Tyler Motte, D Calvin DeHaan, G Jonas Johannson.

GOALIES: Andrei Vasilevskiy (34-22-4, 2.65 goals-against average, .915 save percentage), Jonas Johannson (2-0-0, 2.10, .932).

LAST SEASON: Tampa Bay’s bid to reach the Stanley Cup Final for a fourth consecutive year ended with a first-round playoff loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in what many fans wondered was a changing of the guard of sorts in the Eastern Conference.

STRENGTHS: Vasilevskiy is still considered one of the top goalies in the world but he will open the season on the injured list after undergoing back surgery during training camp. With defenseman Victor Hedman and high-scoring forwards Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos returning, much of the core that led the team to back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 2020 and 2021 remains intact and motivated to prove the Lightning’s window for success is not closed.

WEAKNESSES: A lack of veteran depth following the departure of Killorn, Maroon and Perry will force some younger players to play bigger roles this season. The lack of a proven backup behind Vasilevskiy will be challenging, too.

WHAT TO EXPECT: The Lightning generated more headlines than usual this preseason, considering Vasilevskiy’s injury and Stamkos showing up on the first day of training camp and expressing disappointment over the lack of discussions on a contract extension. General manager Julien BriseBois said he will wait under after the season to assess where the team stands and how the 33-year-old captain fits into Tampa Bay’s plans beyond that point.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Forward Brandon Hagel, 25, is coming off a breakout season in which he set career highs for goals (30), assists (34) and points (64). He signed an eight-year, $52 million contract extension and is one of the young players the Lightning are counting on to lead the charge back to the playoffs.

