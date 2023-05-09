Orioles take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Rays

Tampa Bay Rays (29-7, first in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (22-13, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Zach Eflin (4-0, 2.25 ERA, .96 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez (1-0, 5.46 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rays -127, Orioles +108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles look to break a three-game slide when they take on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Baltimore is 9-5 at home and 22-13 overall. Orioles hitters have a collective .335 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Tampa Bay has gone 10-4 on the road and 29-7 overall. The Rays are 16-4 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins has six doubles, two triples, four home runs and 28 RBI for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 16-for-41 with four doubles, four home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has five doubles and nine home runs for the Rays. Wander Franco is 13-for-41 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .256 batting average, 4.95 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Rays: 8-2, .260 batting average, 3.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Ramon Urias: day-to-day (undisclosed), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (knee), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Garrett Cleavinger: 15-Day IL (knee), Pete Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: 60-Day IL (neck), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (oblique), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .