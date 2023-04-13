Rays host the Red Sox on home winning streak

Boston Red Sox (5-7, fifth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (12-0, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Corey Kluber (0-0); Rays: Jeffrey Springs (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rays -205, Red Sox +171; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Boston Red Sox aiming to extend a nine-game home winning streak.

Tampa Bay has a 9-0 record at home and a 12-0 record overall. The Rays are 2-0 in games when their opponents record more hits.

Boston is 5-7 overall and 3-3 in road games. Red Sox hitters have a collective .322 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.



LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 10-0, .000 batting average, 2.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 51 runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .000 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Rays: Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (back), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (oblique), Shane Baz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: 15-Day IL (neck), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Zack Kelly: day-to-day (elbow), Masataka Yoshida: day-to-day (hamstring), Adam Duvall: 10-Day IL (wrist), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), James Paxton: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Wyatt Mills: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .