Rays host the Red Sox on 7-game home win streak

Boston Red Sox (5-5) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (10-0)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock (0-0); Rays: Shane McClanahan (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rays -184, Red Sox +156; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays, on a seven-game home winning streak, host the Boston Red Sox.

Tampa Bay had an 86-76 record overall and a 51-30 record in home games last season. The Rays slugged .377 as a team last season with 2.8 extra base hits per game.

Boston had a 78-84 record overall and a 35-46 record on the road last season. The Red Sox averaged 8.8 hits per game last season and totaled 155 home runs.

INJURIES: Rays: Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (oblique), Shane Baz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: 15-Day IL (neck), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Adam Duvall: 10-Day IL (wrist), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), James Paxton: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Wyatt Mills: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .