This year's woman's champion Miki Sudo, left, and man's champion Joey Chestnut, right, stand together during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Nathan’s hot dog eating contest
Israeli soldiers drive an APC out of the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, during an Israeli military raid on the militant stronghold of the Jenin refugee camp, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
West Bank
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, left, shares a word with tennis champion Roger Federer in the royal box, on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
Princess Kate and Federer
FILE - A diverse line of Barbies are displayed at Toy Fair New York on Feb. 24, 2020. Vietnam's state media have reported that the government banned distribution of the popular ‘Barbie’ movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Vietnam bans ‘Barbie’ movie
The announcement of the social media app 'Threads' is displayed in Apple's US App Store seen on the screen of a smartphone in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Meta is poised to launch a new app that appears to mimic Twitter in a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk. A listing for the app, called Threads, appeared on Apple’s App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. (Christoph Dernbach/dpa via AP)
Rival Twitter app
Sports

Rays slugger Brandon Lowe reinstated from IL after missing 26 games with back injury

 
Share

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays slugger Brandon Lowe was reinstated from the 10-day injured list before Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies after missing 26 games with a herniated disk.

Lowe was hitting .205 with nine homers and 29 RBIs in 50 games before being sidelined by his latest back injury. He struck out 63 times in 176 at-bats.

The second baseman was limited to 65 games last season by injuries, including a stress reaction in his lower back. He hit 39 homers and drove in 99 runs in 2021 but went deep just eight times and had 25 RBIs last year.

Other news
Tampa Bay Rays Brandon Lowe (8) hits a two run home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Quinn Harris)
Rays slugger Brandon Lowe shut down 2 to 3 weeks by back injury
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays slugger Brandon Lowe won’t participate in baseball activities for two to three weeks because of another back injury.

Shane McClanahan, on the IL because of mid-back tightness, threw for 10 minutes in the outfield with some intensity. The lefty, eligible to return on July 16, left his previous two starts on June 22 and 30 early.

Tampa Bay reliever Andrew Kittredge, coming back from Tommy John surgery, allowed a double and struck out two in a scoreless inning for the rookie-level Florida Complex League Rays against the FCL Orioles to start a rehab assignment.

The right-hander went 3-1 with five saves and a 3.15 ERA in 17 games last year before being shut down after an outing on June 7. He had a 9-3 record, along with eight saves and an 1.88 ERA, over 57 appearances in 2021.

Left-hander Josh Fleming, sidelined since June 3 by left elbow inflammation, threw off a bullpen mound.

Infielder Vidal Bruján was optioned to Triple-A Durham.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports