Rays take on the Cubs looking to end road slide

By The Associated PressMay 30, 2023 GMT

Tampa Bay Rays (39-17, first in the AL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (23-30, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (8-0, 1.97 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (0-1, 6.23 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -130, Cubs +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays will try to stop a three-game road slide when they play the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago has a 23-30 record overall and a 14-15 record at home. The Cubs are fifth in the NL with 65 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Tampa Bay has a 39-17 record overall and a 13-11 record in road games. The Rays have the best team on-base percentage in the majors at .345.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has eight doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 11-for-34 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

    • Wander Franco has 15 doubles, two triples and seven home runs while hitting .298 for the Rays. Jose Siri is 10-for-36 with a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .203 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

    Rays: 6-4, .262 batting average, 5.66 ERA, outscored by three runs

    INJURIES: Cubs: Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (appendicitis), Cody Bellinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (right meniscus), Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    Rays: Pete Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (hip), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: 60-Day IL (neck), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

