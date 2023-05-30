Rays take on the Cubs looking to end road slide

Tampa Bay Rays (39-17, first in the AL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (23-30, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (8-0, 1.97 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (0-1, 6.23 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rays -130, Cubs +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays will try to stop a three-game road slide when they play the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago has a 23-30 record overall and a 14-15 record at home. The Cubs are fifth in the NL with 65 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Tampa Bay has a 39-17 record overall and a 13-11 record in road games. The Rays have the best team on-base percentage in the majors at .345.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has eight doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 11-for-34 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Wander Franco has 15 doubles, two triples and seven home runs while hitting .298 for the Rays. Jose Siri is 10-for-36 with a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .203 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Rays: 6-4, .262 batting average, 5.66 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (appendicitis), Cody Bellinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (right meniscus), Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Pete Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (hip), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: 60-Day IL (neck), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .