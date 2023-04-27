Rays visit the White Sox to open 4-game series

Tampa Bay Rays (20-5, first in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (7-18, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (4-0, 1.86 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (2-0, 2.73 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rays -149, White Sox +126; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox start a four-game series at home against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.

Chicago is 7-18 overall and 3-6 at home. The White Sox have a 4-13 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Tampa Bay is 20-5 overall and 6-3 in road games. Rays hitters are batting a collective .276, the best team batting average in the AL.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert leads the White Sox with five home runs while slugging .426. Andrew Benintendi is 13-for-38 with three doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with six home runs while slugging .500. Harold Ramirez is 16-for-38 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 1-9, .167 batting average, 5.50 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Rays: 7-3, .271 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Yasmani Grandal: day-to-day (back), Hanser Alberto: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (knee), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: 60-Day IL (neck), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (lat), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (oblique), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .